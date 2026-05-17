In a red dress, Livvy Dunne confirms her influence beyond sports

Invited on the American show "The Tonight Show," American influencer and former artistic gymnast Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) transformed a simple TV appearance into a viral moment. Dressed in a cherry-red mini-dress, she reenacted the iconic race from the American television series "Baywatch" alongside Jimmy Fallon, far surpassing the host in the public's heart.

A red mini-dress tailored for the sequence

For her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) wore a figure-hugging cherry-red mini-dress with a square neckline. The silhouette, designed to catch the spotlight, made perfect sense in the context of the upcoming segment. The rest of her look was deliberately understated: small silver hoop earrings, a sleek blonde ponytail, minimalist makeup in warm tones, and a pair of white pointed-toe pumps to complete the look. This approach allowed the dress and the overall presentation to take center stage.

The "Baywatch" race reenacted on set

The highlight of the appearance was a very targeted reference. Olivia Dunne and Jimmy Fallon played along with the iconic "Baywatch" sprint, that slow-motion sprint that has become a true visual code of pop culture. The host opted for a comedic version, while Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) fully committed, transforming the television nod into an impromptu fashion sequence.

The allusion was not insignificant: the appearance was part of the context of the reboot of the American television series "Baywatch," a project in which Olivia Dunne is expected to appear. While she wasn't wearing the iconic red top of the lifeguard on set, her mini-dress visually echoed the same color scheme, in a carefully orchestrated teasing strategy.

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A sequence that went viral in just a few hours

Posted on Olivia Dunne's Instagram account, the video of the appearance quickly garnered engagement. At the time of its initial publication by Mandatory, the clip had 76,200 likes, a sign that the formula—statement dress, pop culture reference, and chemistry with the host—worked perfectly.

Comments poured in immediately afterward, ranging from admiration for the look to enthusiasm for the upcoming role. Some internet users praised the performance, others commented on Olivia Dunne's (@livvydunne) poise, and several mentioned their desire to "experience the reboot for her."

An influence that extends beyond sport

Originally known for her college gymnastics career, Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) has gradually established herself as a figure in American pop culture, whose activities extend far beyond competitions. This segment with Jimmy Fallon illustrates the trajectory she is forging: that of a personality capable of joining the cast of a highly anticipated reboot, keeping pace with a late-night talk show, and imposing her own fashion vision along the way.

In just a few minutes on set, Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne) managed to transform a red mini-dress into a narrative tool, teasing an upcoming project while generating a wave of reactions on social media. The segment with Jimmy Fallon demonstrates that the young woman's influence is no longer (solely) measured by her athletic achievements, but by her ability to orchestrate cultural moments that the public anticipates, shares, and discusses.