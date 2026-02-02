Search here...

At 52, Heidi Klum debuted a striking hair transformation

Anaëlle G.
@heidiklum/Instagram

German-American model, television personality, and actress Heidi Klum continues to defy age and fashion conventions with a hair transformation that has immediately captured the attention of observers. Far from being a simple "hair touch-up," this change marks a turning point in her signature style: she's abandoned the shaggy bangs that had been a staple of her appearances for several months in favor of a more flowing hairstyle.

A bright, fringe-free look for a refreshed style

Heidi Klum has ditched her shaggy bangs, worn since last summer, in favor of long, honey-blonde hair swept back with face-framing layers. This effortless style highlights her features and sparkling earrings, complemented by metallic rust-toned makeup on her eyelids and peach on her cheeks and lips.

A red dress in support

At Clive Davis's pre-Grammy party on January 31, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton, the German supermodel wore a red halter dress by Maria Lucia Hohan with a plunging neckline that reached her navel. The pleated, micro-reflective fabric created a fluid optical illusion, as if the low-waisted skirt and bodice were made of liquid fringe, with a high slit on the left hip revealing red sandals.

A light, airy coat to complete the look

She accessorized this monochromatic look with a fluffy red coat worn at the elbows, adding a whimsical touch to her structured silhouette. Posing alongside American singer-songwriter, actress, and entrepreneur Demi Lovato, American actress and singer-songwriter Dove Cameron, and Canadian model Winnie Harlow, Heidi Klum once again proved her mastery of dramatic outfits.

This hair change is a departure from the bangs her husband Tom Kaulitz prefers, as Heidi Klum revealed in 2021 when she cut her own hair "to please him." The "Project Runway" star is thus affirming her desire for something new, just before the Grammys (February 1, 2026).

