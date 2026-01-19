This 71-year-old model shows off her figure and shines in the sun.

American model, actress and writer Christie Brinkley dazzles her fans by appearing in the sun of the Turks and Caicos archipelago (British Overseas Territory), in a bright red outfit that highlights her joie de vivre and self-confidence.

A 71-year-old solar icon

To kick off 2026, Christie Brinkley is clearly enjoying a dream vacation on white sand beaches, which she's sharing with her followers in a short, cheerful video. She appears in a bright red outfit tied around her neck, adorned with silver rings on the straps and a plunging neckline.

With her hair blowing in the wind and a smile on her lips, she turns around to show off both her outfit and the dreamlike setting: turquoise water, lush vegetation and golden light at the end of the day, all accompanied by a soft soundtrack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christie Brinkley (@christiebrinkley)

A distinctly retro elegance

This flamboyant look is part of a series of meticulously crafted outfits she has been showcasing since the beginning of the year at her holiday destination. Just a few days earlier, Christie Brinkley was already posing in front of a mirror decorated with seashells and coral, which she has patiently collected over 20 years of stays on the island, dressed in a decidedly retro-style black ensemble with a high-waisted top and bottom.

She was also recently spotted in a form-fitting, strapless, plunging navy outfit, enhanced with a printed blue sarong tied at the hips, dancing in front of villas with a rainbow in the background.

A mother and iconic figure in fashion for decades, Christie Brinkley demonstrates that it's possible to remain radiant, playful, and stylish well into your seventies—if anyone still doubted it. By fully embracing her body, her age, and her style, Christie Brinkley sends women an inspiring message: it's not just for the young, and you can continue to feel beautiful and free in the sun at any stage of life.