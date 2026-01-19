Search here...

This 71-year-old model shows off her figure and shines in the sun.

Julia P.
@christiebrinkley/Instagram

American model, actress and writer Christie Brinkley dazzles her fans by appearing in the sun of the Turks and Caicos archipelago (British Overseas Territory), in a bright red outfit that highlights her joie de vivre and self-confidence.

A 71-year-old solar icon

To kick off 2026, Christie Brinkley is clearly enjoying a dream vacation on white sand beaches, which she's sharing with her followers in a short, cheerful video. She appears in a bright red outfit tied around her neck, adorned with silver rings on the straps and a plunging neckline.

With her hair blowing in the wind and a smile on her lips, she turns around to show off both her outfit and the dreamlike setting: turquoise water, lush vegetation and golden light at the end of the day, all accompanied by a soft soundtrack.

A distinctly retro elegance

This flamboyant look is part of a series of meticulously crafted outfits she has been showcasing since the beginning of the year at her holiday destination. Just a few days earlier, Christie Brinkley was already posing in front of a mirror decorated with seashells and coral, which she has patiently collected over 20 years of stays on the island, dressed in a decidedly retro-style black ensemble with a high-waisted top and bottom.

She was also recently spotted in a form-fitting, strapless, plunging navy outfit, enhanced with a printed blue sarong tied at the hips, dancing in front of villas with a rainbow in the background.

A mother and iconic figure in fashion for decades, Christie Brinkley demonstrates that it's possible to remain radiant, playful, and stylish well into your seventies—if anyone still doubted it. By fully embracing her body, her age, and her style, Christie Brinkley sends women an inspiring message: it's not just for the young, and you can continue to feel beautiful and free in the sun at any stage of life.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
Article précédent
In a crystal dress, Heidi Klum sparkles on the beach
Article suivant
"I'm not a blonde bimbo": this 2000s icon settles her scores

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"I'm not a blonde bimbo": this 2000s icon settles her scores

Long reduced to a caricature of a "superficial young woman," Paris Hilton is now taking back control of...

In a crystal dress, Heidi Klum sparkles on the beach

While filming the 20th season of "Germany's Next Topmodel," German supermodel Heidi Klum transformed Venice Beach into a...

"Iconic," "disturbing": Bella Hadid's appearance sparks reactions

American model Bella Hadid recently set the premiere of "The Beauty," Ryan Murphy's new thriller, ablaze. Her red...

"Too fat, too young": At 50, Drew Barrymore speaks out about body criticism

Drew Barrymore, who rose to international fame at the age of 7 in the film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,...

This Miss captivates with her lace outfit on the red carpet

In just a few weeks, Hinaupoko Devèze has established herself as a key figure in the social scene....

"She looks 20": This singer celebrates her 30th birthday in style

Jennie Kim, global K-pop icon and member of the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has just reached a milestone:...

© 2025 The Body Optimist