In a long red dress, Adriana Karembeu attracts all eyes on the red carpet

The 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026) was particularly vibrant thanks to the out-of-competition screening of "The Battle of de Gaulle: The Iron Age." Among the many celebrities on the red carpet, Slovakian model, actress, and television presenter Adriana Karembeu drew particular attention. A familiar face in the French media landscape, she opted for a striking look, pairing a long red dress with a bold platinum hairstyle.

A long, bright red dress

The centerpiece of this appearance, the long red dress worn by Adriana Karembeu, stood out as one of the most striking color choices of the evening. This vibrant, timeless, and dramatic hue is a Cannes red carpet classic, where it conveys both confidence and elegance. Its flowing, floor-length hem harmoniously extended her silhouette and lent the ensemble a solemn air, perfectly suited to the prestigious nature of the event. The red, captured by the photographers' flashes, guaranteed an immediately noticeable presence.

A platinum hairstyle

The other striking element of this appearance was her hairstyle. Adriana Karembeu opted for a short, platinum-blonde bob, which contrasted sharply with the warmth of her red dress. Far from being a mere detail, this short, luminous hairstyle reinforced the assertive character of Adriana Karembeu's appearance, in a decidedly contemporary style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michel Photographe Cannes (@michelphotographecannes)

An appearance in a prestigious setting

This appearance coincided with the out-of-competition screening of "The Battle of de Gaulle: The Iron Age," one of the highlights of this 79th Cannes Film Festival. As every year, the event attracts a large number of celebrities from the worlds of film, fashion, and entertainment, who vie for elegance on the steps of the Palais des Festivals. In this setting, Adriana Karembeu stood out with a look that was both understated in its construction and spectacular in its impact.

With her long red dress and platinum blonde hair, Adriana Karembeu made one of the most memorable appearances of the evening. A demonstration of understated elegance, based on the power of a color and the boldness of a contrast.