In a gold dress, Ester Expósito lights up the Cannes Film Festival

Léa Michel
@ester_exposito / Instagram

Ester Expósito, the Spanish actress and model known for her role as Carla Rosón Caleruega in the Netflix series "Elite," made a particularly dazzling appearance on the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival for the screening of the film "The Battle of de Gaulle: The Age of Iron." She stood out as a true "golden girl" of the evening, draped in a gold dress designed to catch the light with every step.

A golden dress with a dual personality

The centerpiece of this appearance, the gold dress worn by Ester Expósito, is distinguished by its two-part construction, which plays on a striking contrast of materials and volumes. Designed to catch the spotlights, it displays a dazzling golden palette that transforms each of the actress's movements into a play of reflections. This duality, between the structure of the top and the lightness of the bottom, lends the ensemble an architectural and ethereal dimension, perfectly suited to the solemnity of walking the red carpet at Cannes.

Between controlled structure and solar radiance

The upper part of the dress emphasizes structure and precision. Crafted in bands, this bodice is punctuated by graphic cutouts that sharply define the silhouette. This construction lends an almost sculptural dimension to the overall design, while playing on the contrasts between solid areas and strategic openings.

At the bottom, the dress shifts gears slightly with a fine mesh, covered in shimmering appliqués. These sparkling embellishments, distributed throughout the fabric, extend the golden effect of the top while adding extra lightness and movement. To complete this "diva" silhouette, Ester Expósito left her hair loose and flowing, framing her face naturally and enhancing the overall radiant aesthetic.

With this gold dress, Ester Expósito made one of the most radiant appearances of the 79th Cannes Film Festival. A demonstration of style that combines architectural rigor with sparkling brilliance, confirming her place among the new fashion icons of the red carpet.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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