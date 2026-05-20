At 57, this Danish model turns heads in a lace outfit.

At the screening of the film "Amarga Navidad" at the Palais des Festivals, Danish model and photographer Helena Christensen graced the red carpet of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23) in a striking black lace ensemble. She confirmed her mastery of major international fashion events with an appearance that was both elegant and stylistically distinctive.

A mermaid-inspired lace dress

At the heart of Helena Christensen's appearance was a long black dress crafted from delicate floral lace, structured by vertical panels. The mermaid silhouette was fitted to the knees before flaring out gently towards the floor. A black silk trim bordered the hem, while black velvet accents adorned the bodice. Gathered bands of fabric at both the front and back added an architectural touch, visually structuring the dress.

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Carefully chosen accessories

To complement this outfit, Helena Christensen opted for a pair of understated yet luminous silver hoop earrings, which added a touch of mineral elegance to the dress's stark black. A small black leather clutch adorned with a delicate bow completed the ensemble with discreet elegance. A white watch on her wrist and a pair of black strappy sandals finished off the look, creating a carefully curated collection of harmonious elements.

A bold beauty makeover

For her hairstyle, Helena Christensen opted for a sleek, airy French blowout, her long chestnut hair flowing freely with her fringe swept to one side of her face. Smoky brown eyeshadow, a luminous complexion, a rosy blush, and lips in the same shade completed the look with a natural softness.

With this Cannes appearance, Helena Christensen demonstrates once again that elegance and consistency in fashion go hand in hand. A silhouette of great stylistic coherence, which stands out as one of the most recognizable moments of this year's Festival.