In Paris, Demi Moore causes a sensation in a sculptural jumpsuit

Léa Michel
Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week once again lived up to its promise of spectacle and daring. Among the most notable guests, Demi Moore captivated the audience at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 show, appearing in a sculptural black jumpsuit embellished with animal prints. An elegant outfit true to the surrealist spirit of the Italian fashion house.

A controlled "feline" look

Known for her "taste for risk" on the red carpet, the American actress chose a fitted black jumpsuit, inspired by the Schiaparelli Fall 2025 collection. The fabric, with silver highlights reminiscent of a stylized leopard print, subtly emphasized the silhouette of the star of "The Substance".

To complete the ensemble, Demi Moore sported a long, architecturally tailored coat, a small, avant-garde-style black hat tilted at an angle, and a textured crocodile-effect handbag. On her feet, black pumps with metallic cutouts—a Schiaparelli signature—perfected this look that was both refined and impeccably styled.

Parisian chic according to Schiaparelli

The Schiaparelli show, directed by artistic director Daniel Roseberry, once again blended theatricality with couture craftsmanship. Between sculpted volumes, mythological references, and animal motifs, the house attracted a select audience, a mix of Hollywood stars and influential figures in the fashion world. In this setting, Demi Moore made a captivating and understated statement, proving that at 63, she is a timeless style icon capable of combining classic elegance with contemporary boldness.

From Idaho to Paris: a striking contrast

Just a few weeks earlier, the actress had appeared in a completely different setting: at home in the snowy landscapes of Idaho, wearing fur-lined boots and an oversized sweater to shovel snow off her patio. This radical change of style, from cozy winter comforts to Parisian haute couture, highlights how naturally and self-deprecatingly Demi Moore knows how to manage her public image.

Between Parisian elegance and understated simplicity, Demi Moore embodies a free and inspiring vision of style. Sporting a "feline allure" by Schiaparelli, the actress proves she remains one of the most elegant and unpredictable figures on the Hollywood scene – capable, in a single appearance, of transforming a fashion show into an event.

Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
