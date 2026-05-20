In gold lace, Heidi Klum caused a sensation on the Cannes red carpet

German-American model, television presenter, and actress Heidi Klum graced the red carpet at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23) for the screening of the film "Fjord." She opted for a spectacular look, perfectly in keeping with her usual flair for dramatic fashion. Her outfit, featuring exquisite gold lace and a cream-colored opera coat, quickly became one of the most striking appearances of the evening.

A two-piece set in gold lace

At the heart of Heidi Klum's silhouette is a bespoke two-piece ensemble, crafted entirely from Alençon lace hand-embroidered with gold thread. The dense, meticulously worked floral motif covers the entire fabric, catching the spotlights with varying intensity depending on the angle. The structured, fitted top features a sweetheart neckline that adds a romantic touch. The mermaid-style skirt flows in a fluid column before flaring slightly at the hem, creating a sleek and sculptural silhouette.

A theatrical opera coat

To amplify the ceremonial aspect of the appearance, Heidi Klum completed her ensemble with a cream taffeta opera coat, worn loosely over her shoulders. The particularly spectacular piece is distinguished by its voluminous puffed sleeves and a softly draped back. This contrast between the precision of the gold lace and the airy lightness of the cream taffeta lends the outfit a truly cinematic quality. With each step, the coat ripples, accentuating the theatricality of the silhouette.

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A warm makeover

For her beauty look, Heidi Klum opted for soft, natural waves that softened the structured lines of her outfit. Her makeup embraced warm, sun-kissed tones: a luminous bronzed complexion, subtly defined eyes, and lips adorned with golden hues. To complete the look, several gold necklaces were layered around her neck, perfectly complementing the overall palette of her silhouette.

With this Cannes appearance, Heidi Klum delivered a true masterclass in poise, based on the brilliance of gold lace and the theatricality of an opera coat. A silhouette that was both sophisticated and undeniably spectacular.