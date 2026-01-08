Search here...

"Why should you have to get married to be happy?": This singer breaks a taboo

Léa Michel
@roses_are_rosie/Instagram

Rosé, the iconic voice of the South Korean K-pop girl group Blackpink, recently spoke candidly on the podcast Session 46: Rosé | Therapuss with Jake Shane . The South Korean singer challenges traditional expectations about marriage and family, fully embracing her happiness as a single woman.

A questioning of the "status quo of happiness"

In this intimate exchange, Rosé directly asks, "Why is getting married and buying a house the standard for happiness?" She points out that some people have miserable experiences in marriage, and adds, "Sometimes I feel so happy to be a single woman." It's a liberating message that refuses to sanctify marriage as a prerequisite for happiness.

Societal pressure on early marriage

In South Korea in particular, women face intense pressure to marry young and start a family quickly. This traditional cultural model values early motherhood and the role of housewife, often at the expense of women's personal and professional aspirations.

Rosé, the voice of a questioning generation

A member of the world's best-selling girl group, Rosé embodies a new generation of women who reject traditional expectations. At the height of her international career, she refuses to conform to a model that doesn't suit her. Her story resonates particularly with young K-pop fans, who often face the same rigid family expectations.

A plea for women's freedom of choice

By affirming her joy in being single, Rosé dismantles the idea that women's happiness necessarily depends on marriage and motherhood. She invites us to rethink what truly constitutes a fulfilling life: "Why should we have to get married to be happy?" This question opens the door to a broader reflection on the standards of success and achievement imposed on women, particularly in conservative societies like South Korea.

In the K-pop industry, where idols' images are meticulously controlled, Rosé's candor about her personal life marks a break with the past. Accustomed to carefully curated discussions about her private life, the singer chooses authenticity, preferring to talk about her true aspirations rather than conform to a predefined role.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
This model is said to be the richest of all the Victoria's Secret models.
Article suivant
Dressed in sportswear, Eva Longoria shows off her toned figure

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Dressed in sportswear, Eva Longoria shows off her toned figure

Behind her legendary smile and natural elegance, American actress, director, producer, and model Eva Longoria hides an impressive...

This model is said to be the richest of all the Victoria's Secret models.

She left the catwalk almost 20 years ago, but her influence has never waned. A runway icon, Gisele...

She wanted to put on her makeup in the dark and her face transformed: this actress tells her story

Returning to the set of "LIVE with Kelly & Mark" on January 5, 2026, Kelly Ripa amused her...

Rihanna is making waves with this daring yet stylish Valentine's Day look.

Rihanna recently captivated her 149 million Instagram followers by unveiling a sneak peek of her Savage X Fenty...

"New fashion muse": Chase Infiniti shows off his abs and causes a sensation

Breakout star of 2025 thanks to her standout role in "One Battle After Another," Chase Infiniti continues to...

Hailey Bieber, the mom in a swimsuit who's setting social media on fire

Hailey Bieber kicked off 2026 with sunshine and style. The American model and entrepreneur recently shared a series...

© 2025 The Body Optimist