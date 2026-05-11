"Gorgeous": At 68, Andie MacDowell shows off her new hairstyle without filters.

Her silver curls have become one of Hollywood's most recognizable beauty signatures. However, Andie MacDowell surprised everyone with a hairstyle—two braided plaits—and the explanation behind this choice is as touching as it is amusing.

Two braids, a filming revelation

It was on the set of the series "The Way Home"—whose fourth and final season aired on April 19, 2026—that Andie MacDowell discovered this hairstyle. For her role as Delilah "Del" Landry, the matriarch of the Landry family, she wore a wig. And to hide her real hair underneath, her hairstylist had found a simple solution: braiding it into two small plaits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andie MacDowell (@andiemacdowellfanclub)

"I felt like a child again."

"In season 3, my hairstylist braided my hair to hide it under my wig. I felt like a kid again with my two little braids," she captioned her selfie. An unexpected revelation for an actress known for years for her voluminous, silvery curls—and who has clearly found something joyful in this hairstyle from another era.

A sensational unfiltered selfie

In the photo posted on May 10, Andie MacDowell appears with her silver hair braided into two tight plaits on either side of her head, the ends slightly darker. She wears a classic white-collared shirt, a bold burgundy lipstick, and smoky eyeshadow—makeup that contrasts with the childlike lightness of the hairstyle. The result: an image that is both unexpected and authentic, which immediately generated a flood of "Gorgeous" comments.

What if she adopted braids as a daily habit?

"There's a part of me that would really like to start wearing my hair in braids from time to time, in a casual way… Maybe when I'm hiking or walking on the beach," she added with a smiling emoji. This statement immediately resonated with her followers – many of whom applauded this way of showcasing lightness and freedom in hairstyles, at any age.

An actress who plays with her "beauty image"

This braided selfie isn't a one-off. In recent weeks, Andie MacDowell has been experimenting with variations on her signature hairstyle. On April 15, she was photographed on the Today Show with a low ponytail featuring voluminous curls and a sleek crown—another way to reinvent her hair without ever compromising its natural look. She explores, tries things out, smiles—and posts it all, unfiltered.

Silver-grey as a manifesto

Andie MacDowell began her transition to natural hair in 2020 and has never looked back. Since then, her silver curls have become a symbol—that of a woman who refuses to conform to the pressure to "look young at all costs." This post featuring braids doesn't betray this manifesto; it extends it: by allowing herself to be childlike, playful, and unpretentious, she confirms that freedom from norms doesn't stop at hair color.

Two braids, a selfie, and millions of "Gorgeous" – Andie MacDowell proved that a childhood hairstyle can become one of the most liberating style statements ever. And that the best ideas sometimes come from the film set.