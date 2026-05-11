In a spectacular dress, this athlete attracts all eyes on the red carpet

Léa Michel
@eileengu / Instagram

Chinese-American Olympic skier Eileen Gu caused a sensation at the 2026 Gold Gala in Los Angeles on May 9, 2026, in a powder pink dress reminiscent of a ballerina's gown. This latest fashion appearance confirms her ease on both the slopes and the catwalk.

A romantic silhouette

For this evening organized by Gold House, the Californian institution that celebrates success and Asia-Pacific culture, Eileen Gu opted for a creation by designer Andrew Kwon, called "Aurora gown." A very refined choice, fully embracing the romantic theme.

In the photo, she appears in a powder pink dress with a thousand shades of tulle. The strapless top is structured and minimalist, before opening up to a voluminous, tiered skirt. The most striking element of the look? The asymmetrical high-low line that reveals her pointed white pumps at the front, before flowing into a dreamy train at the back. A truly modern fairytale silhouette. As for her hair and makeup, Eileen Gu deliberately let the dress take center stage.

A record-breaking sporting season

This dual role in no way diminishes her sporting career; quite the opposite. At the last Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina 2026, held in February, Eileen Gu once again made history. With two silver medals and one gold medal won in Italy, she officially became the most decorated freestyle skier in Olympic history, across all categories.

A crowning achievement for someone who had already won several medals at the 2022 Olympics. And it's worth noting that all of this is done alongside her brilliant studies: Eileen Gu is a student of international relations at Stanford University. She manages to balance this triple life of athlete, model, and student with impressive discipline.

A Gold Gala 2026 themed around fashion

The 5th annual Gold Gala brought together numerous prominent figures. Eileen Gu mingled with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, American model Chrissy Teigen, Indian-American actress and screenwriter Mindy Kaling, and American singer-songwriter Halsey, all there to celebrate Asian culture and its talents. It was an evening of elegance, where every outfit told a story.

With this highly acclaimed new appearance, Eileen Gu reminds us that at only 22 years old, she navigates between worlds with disconcerting ease. Exceptional athlete, Stanford student, muse to prestigious fashion designers: she has forged a unique path, where athletic performance meets fashion creativity.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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