At 43, Anne Hathaway opts for elegance with a feathered dress.

Anne Hathaway recently kicked off New York Fashion Week 2026 with a stunningly elegant appearance. The American actress opted for a black Ralph Lauren gown adorned with a touch of feathers, which caused quite a stir in the front row of the show.

A dress with carefully considered details

To attend Ralph Lauren's Fall/Winter 2026 show, Anne Hathaway chose a sheer black gown with a high neck and a sculptural silhouette. The design featured a plunging back that extended to the hem, while delicate layers of lace created an artfully calculated interplay of transparencies. The long tulle train and asymmetrical lace details added a couture dimension to the ensemble. Anne Hathaway also draped a vintage-inspired chocolate feather scarf over her arms, a nod to the golden age of Hollywood style.

A look worthy of Miranda Priestly

Seated in the front row, sporting oversized black sunglasses, Anne Hathaway looked like she'd stepped straight out of her role in "The Devil Wears Prada." Her look combined confidence and sophistication—a perfect balance. Her hairstyle, a flowing millennial side part in her signature brown hair, added an effortless touch, while powdery pink makeup illuminated her complexion. A few gold pieces—minimalist earrings and wrists adorned with bracelets—completed this refined look.

A nod to her return to fashion cinema

This appearance couldn't be more timely: Anne Hathaway is preparing for the release of "The Devil Wears Prada 2," scheduled for May. The first images from the set already hint at the return of Andy Sachs, more confident and stylish than ever. Some even see it as a form of "method dressing"—the actress is already immersing herself in her role as a journalist turned fashion icon by adopting the codes of New York haute couture.

Ultimately, at Fashion Week, Anne Hathaway didn't just cause a sensation: she made a style statement. The actress embodies a new kind of elegance – sophisticated, assertive, and free from conventions. She has never seemed closer to her on-screen alter ego (The Devil Wears Prada): a strong woman, aware of her power and perfectly at ease in the spotlight.

Angelina Jolie made a striking appearance in Paris, wearing a silver dress.

