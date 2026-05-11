Demi Moore, a grandmother, posts a photo with her granddaughter

Demi Moore didn't celebrate Mother's Day (May 10th in the US) in the usual way. The American actress, producer, and director posted a carousel on Instagram spanning four decades of motherhood—from the first photos of her daughters as babies to her granddaughter Louetta, 3 years old. And the reactions were immediate.

"I still remember the first time I held each of you in my arms."

Demi Moore's caption began with these words: "I still remember the first time I held each of you in my arms. Now look at you. My darlings, you have grown in ways that take my breath away, and somehow, every year I fall more in love with who you are. Happy Mother's and Grandmother's Day to all the beautiful moms." A simple and heartfelt caption that immediately resonated with her 6.7 million followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Moore (@demimoore)

The post that spans four decades

The carousel opens with a black-and-white photo of a GI Jane-esque Demi Moore holding her three daughters in a blanket—Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, born from her marriage to Bruce Willis. Another black-and-white photo, taken a few years later, shows Demi without makeup, in a leopard-print two-piece and aviator sunglasses, holding her newborn granddaughter Louetta in her arms. A poignant and moving journey through family history.

Rumer Willis, a celebrated mother

Three-year-old Louetta, daughter of Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas, appears in several images on the carousel, including one taken during the holiday season. This post is Demi Moore's way of celebrating her eldest daughter, Rumer, in her role as a mother. The caption reads "Happy Mother's and Grandmother's Day" —a way of simultaneously honoring three generations of women in the same family.

A black and white snapshot of a little girl in starry tulle, and 30 years of motherhood crammed into an Instagram carousel: Demi Moore offered something rare for Mother's Day (celebrated on May 10th in the US): an authentic, unfiltered family image. And it resonated far beyond her 6.7 million followers.