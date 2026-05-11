"A graceful face": the beauty of this Italian model intrigues internet users

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti shared a "dump" photo on her Instagram account, featuring a natural selfie as the cover, accompanied by a simple caption: "New York days and clear skies." The result? Thousands of admiring comments and further praise for the raw beauty that has been her trademark for over a decade.

A selfie that's melting hearts online

In the photo, Vittoria Ceretti poses in a black satin top trimmed with white lace, her long hair loose, with no visible makeup. Daylight streams in through a large bay window behind her, and the New York City skyline is visible in the background. A simple composition, emphasizing naturalness. And it is precisely this simplicity that has captivated.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoria)

Fans love it

The comments poured in under the post: "a graceful face," "I love the natural look , " "raw beauty" ... Fans praised the lack of artifice, this disarming ease in transitioning from the red carpet to a barely edited selfie, without losing any of her aura. A rare quality, especially in an era of photos that are all more retouched than the last.

With a simple selfie, Vittoria Ceretti reminds us why she's one of the most sought-after models of her generation. The Italian seems to have found her balance, and judging by her fans' enthusiasm, her timeless charm clearly hasn't lost its captivating power.