"A graceful face": the beauty of this Italian model intrigues internet users

Anaëlle G.
@vittoria / Instagram

Italian model Vittoria Ceretti shared a "dump" photo on her Instagram account, featuring a natural selfie as the cover, accompanied by a simple caption: "New York days and clear skies." The result? Thousands of admiring comments and further praise for the raw beauty that has been her trademark for over a decade.

A selfie that's melting hearts online

In the photo, Vittoria Ceretti poses in a black satin top trimmed with white lace, her long hair loose, with no visible makeup. Daylight streams in through a large bay window behind her, and the New York City skyline is visible in the background. A simple composition, emphasizing naturalness. And it is precisely this simplicity that has captivated.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoria)

Fans love it

The comments poured in under the post: "a graceful face," "I love the natural look , " "raw beauty" ... Fans praised the lack of artifice, this disarming ease in transitioning from the red carpet to a barely edited selfie, without losing any of her aura. A rare quality, especially in an era of photos that are all more retouched than the last.

With a simple selfie, Vittoria Ceretti reminds us why she's one of the most sought-after models of her generation. The Italian seems to have found her balance, and judging by her fans' enthusiasm, her timeless charm clearly hasn't lost its captivating power.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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