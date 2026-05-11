By the pool, Elizabeth Hurley proudly shows off her figure.

Anaëlle G.
@elizabethhurley1 / Instagram

British actress, model, and producer Elizabeth Hurley recently shared a series of sun-drenched photos on her Instagram account, lounging by the water in a white outfit with thin black stripes. Most notably, she took the opportunity to share a little photography tip with her millions of followers, delivered with humor and a touch of playfulness. The post immediately went viral.

Sunny and intimate photos

In the photos, Elizabeth Hurley poses in the sun, wearing sunglasses, her long brown hair floating in the pool. Her outfit, white with black stripes, is from her own brand, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, which she founded in 2005. A relaxed, natural atmosphere where the actress seems perfectly at ease.

As usual, Elizabeth Hurley accompanied her post with a humorous caption. This one was addressed directly to her followers: "Being photographed can be scary, so here's my number one tip: LIE DOWN!!" She continued mischievously: "Even under terrible overhead lighting, or with a phone's unforgiving camera (these photos were taken on a phone in full sunlight), if you stretch properly and wear sunglasses, you'll be just fine. Thank me later 😉." It's a tip shared like a good friend's secret. And it reminds us that beyond fashion, Elizabeth Hurley likes to cultivate a close connection with her followers.

Ultimately, there's no need to try to look "thinner" or "different" using well-rehearsed tricks: the most successful photos are often those that capture a genuine moment. Naturalness, spontaneity, and authentic expression remain the most beautiful things to show—far removed from "perfect" poses and calculated artifice.

A publication that has garnered unanimous praise.

The post was flooded with reactions. "Bless the Queen," "Time traveler!" ... fans showered her with praise for her figure and her natural ease in front of the camera. Even her son, Damian Hurley, 24, commented on the post with touching enthusiasm: "These are insane woah!"

Elizabeth Hurley, who has over 3 million followers on Instagram, is already used to sharing this kind of advice in a straightforward manner. In July 2025, for example, she recommended "avoiding the harsh midday light and opting for the soft light of sunrises and sunsets for photos." Another tip that her fans clearly loved.

With this simple carousel, Elizabeth Hurley reminds us why she is one of the most beloved figures of her generation. She naturally demonstrates that we can have fun, love, and share regardless of our age.

Anaëlle G.
Anaëlle G.
I'm passionate about fashion, always on the lookout for trends that reflect our times. I love observing how people dress, why they do it, and what fashion reveals about us. Beyond the runways and the silhouettes, it's the stories that truly fascinate me.
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