"I've gained weight": a Miss France discusses the persistent pressure on her body

Angélique Angarni-Filopon, elected Miss France 2025, has openly spoken about her complex relationship with her body after a year under intense scrutiny. Her revelations demonstrate how intense the pressure surrounding appearance remains, even for those who embody traditional beauty standards.

A year under intense media scrutiny

During her reign, Angélique Angarni-Filopon was constantly scrutinized, both for her age and her physique, which deeply affected her. After handing over her crown to her successor in December 2025, she agreed to participate in "Dancing with the Stars," where she spoke candidly about her body and the expectations placed upon it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angélique ANGARNI-FILOPON - Miss France 2025 (@angeliqueaf_off)

“A conflicted relationship” with his image

Speaking to the cameras, the former beauty queen admitted to developing a difficult relationship with her body after noticing changes—including weight gain—over the past year. She explained, "We're so hard on ourselves, on our bodies…," highlighting the intense pressure women face, whether they're in the public eye or not.

Online reactions and harassment

Angarni-Filopon's journey was not without its critics, and she faced hateful and racist comments on social media both during and after her reign. This wave of cyberbullying made the experience even more difficult and impacted her self-perception.

The Miss France pageant, a mirror of beauty standards

The Miss France 2025 franchise is part of a broader debate about body image in the world of beauty pageants. Historically, these competitions have been criticized for promoting narrow aesthetic ideals and generating considerable pressure on participants to meet specific standards – a phenomenon well-documented in various contexts.

Towards gradual acceptance

Despite all this, Angélique Angarni-Filopon chose to put things into perspective and move forward. Through her story, she encourages a more compassionate view of oneself, far removed from a rigid aesthetic, and shows that beauty can encompass diversity and authenticity.

Angélique Angarni-Filopon's testimony serves as a reminder that even the most high-profile figures are not immune to aesthetic pressures and the symbolic violence they convey. By putting words to her vulnerabilities, she helps break the taboo surrounding body image and paves the way for a more inclusive dialogue about beauty, self-acceptance, and body diversity.