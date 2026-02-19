Search here...

"I stopped looking at myself": this singer opens up about her insecurities

Léa Michel
@jesuisclaraluciani/Instagram

French singer-songwriter Clara Luciani speaks candidly about the body image issues that held her back for three decades. A recent guest on the French talk show Quotidien , she revealed how her latest tour was liberating, finally allowing her to stop "obsessing" and fully express herself on stage.

A tour that heals wounds

With over a million albums sold and her third album, "Mon sang en pleine conquête" (My Blood in Full Conquest), Clara Luciani brought her tour to a triumphant close on February 18th and 19th at the Accor Arena in Paris. Yet, behind her confident stage presence, she confesses to having been "very self-conscious about her body" during her early tours, feeling "embarrassed by her proportions." "It wasn't until I was in my thirties that I finally felt a bit better about myself," she admitted on the show "Quotidien," hosted by Yann Barthès.

"I've stopped apologizing for being here."

On this tour, a turning point came: “I don’t care, I’m a singer and I’m here to make music. I stopped focusing on myself, I took up space.” The result? An experience “so much more enjoyable, more powerful, more impactful.” This liberation allowed her to refocus on what truly mattered, far from the judgments about her appearance that had haunted her since childhood—tall at 11 (1.76m), comments about her “too big a jaw” at the beginning of her career. Back in 2021, in Madame Figaro, Clara Luciani defined beauty as “a thousand ways of being yourself, cultivating your differences,” preferring “the fragile and uncertain who are unaware of their own charm.”

These revelations, coinciding with her two Paris dates, reveal an artist at peace with herself, transforming her vulnerabilities into strengths. Clara Luciani proves that true confidence often emerges after years of inner struggle, inspiring her fans to embrace their own unique strengths.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
On the warm sand, Camila Cabello shows off her figure and sparks reactions
Article suivant
At 37, this South African model proudly displays her figure.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

This actor uses his money to secretly pay the medical bills of strangers.

A familiar face to sitcom fans, Kunal Nayyar, known for playing Rajesh Koothrappali in "The Big Bang Theory,"...

"Fabulous," "Back to 2011": Margot Robbie's dress is turning heads

At a recent event hosted by Vogue Australia, Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie caused a sensation with...

At 37, this South African model proudly displays her figure.

Candice Swanepoel, a South African model and former Victoria's Secret Angel, recently shared an Instagram selfie confidently highlighting...

On the warm sand, Camila Cabello shows off her figure and sparks reactions

Camila Cabello is lighting up social media with photos in a red outfit from a tropical paradise. The...

"Still as beautiful as ever": at 55, this actress shines on the beach alongside a horse

British actress and television presenter Amanda Holden continues to defy conventions in her photoshoots. Fresh from celebrating her...

"Isn't she cold?": In Paris, this singer opts for a daring outfit

In Paris, singer Tate McRae recently sported an outfit that caused a sensation on social media. Micro-shorts, tights,...

© 2025 The Body Optimist