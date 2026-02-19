"I stopped looking at myself": this singer opens up about her insecurities

French singer-songwriter Clara Luciani speaks candidly about the body image issues that held her back for three decades. A recent guest on the French talk show Quotidien , she revealed how her latest tour was liberating, finally allowing her to stop "obsessing" and fully express herself on stage.

A tour that heals wounds

With over a million albums sold and her third album, "Mon sang en pleine conquête" (My Blood in Full Conquest), Clara Luciani brought her tour to a triumphant close on February 18th and 19th at the Accor Arena in Paris. Yet, behind her confident stage presence, she confesses to having been "very self-conscious about her body" during her early tours, feeling "embarrassed by her proportions." "It wasn't until I was in my thirties that I finally felt a bit better about myself," she admitted on the show "Quotidien," hosted by Yann Barthès.

"I've stopped apologizing for being here."

On this tour, a turning point came: “I don’t care, I’m a singer and I’m here to make music. I stopped focusing on myself, I took up space.” The result? An experience “so much more enjoyable, more powerful, more impactful.” This liberation allowed her to refocus on what truly mattered, far from the judgments about her appearance that had haunted her since childhood—tall at 11 (1.76m), comments about her “too big a jaw” at the beginning of her career. Back in 2021, in Madame Figaro, Clara Luciani defined beauty as “a thousand ways of being yourself, cultivating your differences,” preferring “the fragile and uncertain who are unaware of their own charm.”

These revelations, coinciding with her two Paris dates, reveal an artist at peace with herself, transforming her vulnerabilities into strengths. Clara Luciani proves that true confidence often emerges after years of inner struggle, inspiring her fans to embrace their own unique strengths.