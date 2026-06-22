On the beach, model Gisele Bündchen shares a tender moment with her husband

Julia P.
@gisele / Instagram

To celebrate Father's Day (Sunday, June 21), Gisele Bündchen offered her fans a rare glimpse into her family life. The Brazilian supermodel shared a series of tender photos on Instagram, taken on the beach alongside her husband, Joaquim Valente, and their young son, accompanied by a touching message.

A touching tribute to her husband

In her post, Gisele Bündchen paid a heartfelt tribute to her husband, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu instructor. "Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody: love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness, and consistency. You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful, and we love you very much," she wrote. Gisele Bündchen also remembered her own father, thanking him for his "unconditional love and support."

A moment of connection on the beach

The photos themselves exude tenderness. In one, the couple poses on the sand, a rainbow in the background, while Gisele Bündchen holds her baby close in a blue carrier. Keen to protect her son's privacy, she has carefully concealed his face. Other images show Joaquim Valente, affectionate and tender, sharing precious moments with the child—already being introduced, in miniature, to the family's passion for jiu-jitsu.

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A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

A blended and united family

Throughout this series of photos, Gisele Bündchen also highlighted the bond between her husband and her two eldest children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tom Brady. In some photos, the close relationship between Joaquim Valente and the teenagers is evident, a sign of a clearly united blended family. It's a harmony that Gisele Bündchen likes to share discreetly on occasion. For while she is one of the most famous models in the world, she now cultivates a more peaceful life, far from the hustle and bustle of the catwalk.

With this tender post, Gisele Bündchen celebrates love and family, away from the spotlight. Between heartfelt tributes and moments of shared intimacy, she offers a bright glimpse into her current happiness. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to move her many fans.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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