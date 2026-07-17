"Growing old is a good thing": Actress Olivia Wilde celebrates the benefits of age

Contrary to the pressure to maintain eternal youth, Olivia Wilde fully embraces the passage of time. In an interview with Rolling Stone , the Irish-American actress, producer, director, and screenwriter discussed the joys of aging and the unexpected benefits that experience brings her. A refreshing perspective, a departure from the usual narrative.

"Something wonderful happens with age."

When asked about her relationship with time, the actress didn't hide her enthusiasm. "I truly believe that something wonderful happens with age," she confided. Far from perceiving the years as a loss, she sees them instead as a gain: a more peaceful perspective on her profession and on life. It's a conviction she states unequivocally, at a time when many prefer to avoid the subject.

Experience as a source of serenity

What has changed, according to her, is primarily the anxiety that accompanied her beginnings. "I've been doing this job for twenty years. I feel a genuine curiosity about things, without the gnawing anxiety of having to 'succeed,'" explains Olivia Wilde. A sentence that perfectly sums up her state of mind: experience has given her the freedom to explore, without the constant pressure to prove herself. A luxury that only time can provide.

A message that goes against the grain

In an industry often obsessed with youth, and particularly demanding of women, this message stands out. By celebrating the benefits of age, Olivia Wilde offers a valuable counter-model, valuing the experience, curiosity, and confidence acquired over time. This message resonates far beyond the world of cinema, at a time when many women are under pressure to "age well."

An artist with many talents

This step back is also due to the actress's rich and varied career. Having made her screen debut some twenty years ago, Olivia Wilde then moved behind the camera, establishing herself as a director. This dual career testifies to her ability to reinvent herself – and undoubtedly to the curiosity she speaks of with such enthusiasm.

By celebrating the joy of aging, Olivia Wilde delivers a luminous and liberating message. According to her, the years take nothing away: on the contrary, they bring serenity, curiosity, and freedom. It's an invitation to see the passage of time not as a threat, but as a true treasure.