Criticized for her weight, this actress opens up about the "body shaming" she has experienced

The renowned Indian actress Madhuri Dixit, a major figure in Bollywood, opened up in an interview with News18 about the body shaming she has experienced, particularly at the beginning of her career. Her testimony highlights the constant pressure placed on women's bodies, including within the film industry.

Deemed "too thin" at the beginning

When she started out in the 1980s, Madhuri Dixit quickly faced comments about her appearance. At the time, she was considered "too thin." "They thought I was too skinny. They would say, 'Give her something to eat,'" she recalls. According to Madhuri Dixit, the status of a public figure unfortunately inevitably exposes one to this type of comment: "People are very quick to judge."

A constant judgment, in both directions

For the actress, the trap is that no option seems to spare women. "You're judged if you gain weight, you're judged if you lose it," she summarizes. Madhuri Dixit points to a particularly widespread problem in her country, where remarks about body image are made bluntly from the very first moment of an encounter. This brutal frankness, she emphasizes, "leaves little room for kindness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Social media, an aggravating factor

Madhuri Dixit believes, however, that she was, in a way, protected by her era. In her early days, the absence of social media and a "troll" culture made these judgments less audible. "The criticisms already existed, but we didn't hear them because there were no social networks," she explains. Today, she laments, "anonymity allows everyone to say anything, amplifying the reach of these attacks."

Self-love as an answer

Faced with this pressure, the actress advocates a simple solution: self-esteem. According to her, it's better to focus on what you love to do and your passions, rather than on the opinions of others. "The idea is to love yourself," she affirms. It's advice she follows herself, staying focused on her work and putting malicious comments into perspective.

A career that's always at the top

This testimony comes as Madhuri Dixit is being praised for her latest film, a comedy released on a streaming platform, whose humor is accompanied by a critique of the judgments women face. A role that resonates with her own experiences and confirms the longevity of a career that began more than forty years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

By sharing her experience, Madhuri Dixit reminds us that body shaming affects all women, regardless of their status or fame. Her message, however, is resolutely positive: refuse to be defined by the gaze of others, and make self-love a true shield. A powerful message that resonates far beyond the confines of Indian cinema.