480,000 pearls and 25,000 feathers: Dua Lipa's wedding dress hides an impressive amount of work

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has finally revealed her wedding dress. Several weeks after her marriage to British actor Callum Turner, she shared the first images of a spectacular Chanel Haute Couture creation, the making of which took several years.

A secret wedding in Sicily

It was in Sicily, in southern Italy, that Dua Lipa celebrated her marriage to British actor Callum Turner. Before this Italian ceremony, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner had actually officially exchanged vows at the end of May in a civil ceremony at a London courthouse. The Sicilian celebration, more festive and surrounded by loved ones, extended these initial administrative commitments with a more emotional event. This phased approach allowed the couple to protect their privacy while still marking the occasion with their family and friends.

A highly anticipated revelation on Instagram

It was on her Instagram account that Dua Lipa shared the first official images of the Italian ceremony. The post, simply captioned "Mr & Mrs," shows the singer arm in arm with her now-husband in an elegant and luminous setting. This official post immediately sparked a wave of reactions on social media, particularly because of the spectacular dress Dua Lipa chose to wear that day.

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A Chanel Haute Couture creation designed by Matthieu Blazy

The dress worn by Dua Lipa at the Sicilian ceremony is a Chanel Haute Couture creation. More precisely, it is the first Haute Couture wedding dress designed by Matthieu Blazy, now artistic director of the French fashion house, for a friend of Chanel. This is a particularly symbolic event for both the house and the Franco-Belgian designer, who has distinguished himself through this exceptionally ambitious project. The dress required several years of work, in a creative process that spanned longer than most of the most celebrated gowns in recent couture history.

A halter-back silhouette

In terms of cut, the dress features a halter silhouette with a particularly striking open back. The design is both understated in its lines and spectacular in its effect, emphasizing length, the drape of the fabric, and the delicacy of the details rather than overly structured construction. This refined elegance allows the embroidery and embellishments to take center stage, forming the true heart of the garment. This approach is typical of contemporary haute couture: favoring the purity of the silhouette to better showcase the exquisite refinement of the ornamentation.

480,000 beads embroidered entirely by hand

The first breathtaking detail of this dress lies in its beadwork. The garment is adorned with 480,000 pearls, embroidered entirely by hand by Atelier Montex, one of the prestigious artisan houses working exclusively for Chanel. This phenomenal quantity of pearls, layered across the entire garment, gives the dress a unique radiance in the light. Such work demands rare expertise and extraordinary patience, illustrating the truly artisanal nature of haute couture. This approach is a world away from mass production, highlighting what distinguishes this level of creation from the rest of the fashion industry.

25,000 feathers signed Lemarié

The dress's other technical feat lies in its featherwork. Across the entire garment, including its train, 25,000 delicate feathers were individually mounted by Lemarié, another prestigious atelier working for Chanel. This abundance of feathers lends the dress a characteristic movement and lightness, transforming each of the bride's steps into a striking visual moment. Lemarié, founded in 1880 and acquired by Chanel in 1996, is renowned worldwide for its expertise in featherwork. This rare skill is now preserved by the couture houses that ensure its transmission.

1,155 hours of embroidery at Lesage

Adding to this work is the contribution of Maison Lesage, another leading name in the industry, which dedicated 1,155 hours of needlework to creating trompe-l'œil jewelry integrated directly into the dress. This approach pushes ornamentation to its extreme: creating jewelry that is not simply placed on the dress, but rather embroidered directly onto the fabric. This technical innovation illustrates the creativity of Matthieu Blazy and his team, transforming the dress into a true work of textile art. The sheer number of hours and meticulous gestures involved explains why the piece required several years of work.

A six-meter tulle veil

Beyond the dress itself, Dua Lipa also wore a particularly spectacular tulle veil. Six meters long, this veil was also hand-embroidered, with pearls and feathers matching the main piece. This approach extended the dress with another couture element, creating perfect visual harmony. For shoes, Dua Lipa turned to the house of Massaro, who custom-made a pair of white satin pumps for her. A complete couture look, bespoke down to the smallest detail, befitting the occasion.

Several striking outfits for this wedding weekend

The Chanel dress wasn't the only remarkable piece worn by Dua Lipa during her wedding weekend. For the London civil ceremony at the end of May, she opted for a retro white skirt suit by Schiaparelli, accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat, directly inspired by Bianca Jagger's iconic wedding outfit.

Upon arriving in Sicily, she also stood out in a long, white, backless dress with a feathered skirt by Bottega Veneta—an outfit that, in retrospect, seemed to subtly foreshadow the style of her main gown. Finally, after the ceremony, the singer was spotted in a white lace dress by Chloé at a post-wedding brunch.

With its 480,000 pearls, 25,000 feathers, 1,155 hours of embroidery, and several years of work, Dua Lipa's Chanel Haute Couture wedding dress has already established itself as one of the most iconic bridal gowns of the decade. It demonstrates that behind every great wedding dress lie hundreds of hands, thousands of hours of work, and a whole history of craftsmanship to be preserved.