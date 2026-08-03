After facing criticism about her appearance, this model opens up about her postpartum body.

Ten months after the birth of her fourth child, South African-German model and influencer Nara Smith reflected on an unexpected turn of events. In October 2025, she posted a photo of herself shortly after giving birth. The reaction was immediate and widespread: some saw it as an unattainable ideal, likely to fuel comparisons among new mothers.

What the photo didn't show

Invited on the podcast Call her Daddy on July 29, 2026, Nara Smith offered a different perspective on the photo. She recounted "crying that very morning," "no longer fitting into any of her usual pants," and "being above her reference weight." While the photo portrays her as conforming to dominant beauty standards—slim figure, makeup, smart casual attire—and thus not reflecting the much more diverse realities of postpartum bodies, this photo—according to her—did not fully reflect her experience at that time.

One detail that shifts the controversy: the picture did not reflect her real state, but a frozen moment, then interpreted as a performance, at the risk of fueling expectations far removed from the experience of many young mothers.

A publication conceived as a link, not as a demonstration

Model and influencer Nara Smith explains that her intention was to speak to mothers who no longer recognized themselves after giving birth. In the caption she posted at the time, she described "a body that transforms and stretches," and said she "long tried to force it back to its pre-pregnancy appearance before giving up on that goal." She now says she is proud of what her body has accomplished.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nara Smith (@naraaziza)

A call to stop the comparisons

This is the heart of her argument. Nara Smith points out that postpartum recovery varies considerably from person to person: some women "get their figure back," others don't; some develop stretch marks, others don't. She advocates for women to support each other during this time, regardless of their situation, and emphasizes the need for self-compassion after such a transformative event.

A period marked by other trials

In the same interview, Nara Smith discusses the postpartum anxiety she experienced after a previous birth and the cancer diagnosis of one of her daughters. She explains that she chose to share this experience in the hope that other families would feel less isolated, and announced that the child was in remission after completing her treatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nara Smith (@naraaziza)

This account highlights a tension inherent to social media: an image posted to create connection can be perceived as a standard to strive for. By detailing what the frame didn't show, Nara Smith reminds us that a postpartum photo reveals nothing of the lived experience that accompanies it.