At 61, model Paulina Porizkova shares a glimpse of her wedding

Léa Michel
@paulinaporizkov / Instagram

Czech-Swedish-American model and actress Paulina Porizkova shared a glimpse of her wedding to comedy writer Jeff Greenstein, celebrated by a lake in Italy. Between the idyllic setting and her water-inspired dress, Paulina Porizkova offered her followers a moment that was both elegant and moving.

A pleated dress inspired by water

For this very special day, Paulina Porizkova chose a dress worthy of the occasion. The fully pleated design drew inspiration from water, echoing the lakeside setting of the ceremony. A creation of fluidity and movement, its pleats evoking the ripples of water. A choice that was both poetic and refined, perfectly in harmony with the natural backdrop of this Italian wedding.

An idyllic setting in Italy

The couple exchanged vows in a truly idyllic setting. The wedding took place on the shores of a lake in Italy, a romantic and peaceful backdrop, perfect for celebrating love. Between spectacular scenery and a relaxed atmosphere, this location provided the ideal setting for this intimate event. This choice reflects the couple's desire to experience this moment in a setting that was both beautiful and rejuvenating.

A new chapter at 61

Behind this wedding lies a beautiful story. Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein met in early 2023. This marriage marks a new chapter for Paulina Porizkova. Long known for her career, but also for her outspokenness on aging and self-acceptance, she embodies a certain idea of fulfillment at any age. By sharing this moment, she proves, once again, that it's never too late to experience new happiness.

Between her water-inspired dress, idyllic setting, and touching love story, Paulina Porizkova proves that happiness can be found at any age. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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