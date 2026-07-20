At 61, model Paulina Porizkova shares a glimpse of her wedding

Czech-Swedish-American model and actress Paulina Porizkova shared a glimpse of her wedding to comedy writer Jeff Greenstein, celebrated by a lake in Italy. Between the idyllic setting and her water-inspired dress, Paulina Porizkova offered her followers a moment that was both elegant and moving.
A pleated dress inspired by water
For this very special day, Paulina Porizkova chose a dress worthy of the occasion. The fully pleated design drew inspiration from water, echoing the lakeside setting of the ceremony. A creation of fluidity and movement, its pleats evoking the ripples of water. A choice that was both poetic and refined, perfectly in harmony with the natural backdrop of this Italian wedding.
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An idyllic setting in Italy
The couple exchanged vows in a truly idyllic setting. The wedding took place on the shores of a lake in Italy, a romantic and peaceful backdrop, perfect for celebrating love. Between spectacular scenery and a relaxed atmosphere, this location provided the ideal setting for this intimate event. This choice reflects the couple's desire to experience this moment in a setting that was both beautiful and rejuvenating.
A new chapter at 61
Behind this wedding lies a beautiful story. Paulina Porizkova and Jeff Greenstein met in early 2023. This marriage marks a new chapter for Paulina Porizkova. Long known for her career, but also for her outspokenness on aging and self-acceptance, she embodies a certain idea of fulfillment at any age. By sharing this moment, she proves, once again, that it's never too late to experience new happiness.
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Between her water-inspired dress, idyllic setting, and touching love story, Paulina Porizkova proves that happiness can be found at any age. Unsurprisingly, this is sure to delight her fans.