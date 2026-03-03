This appearance of Teyana Taylor with her daughter is melting hearts on social media.

On the red carpet of the 2026 SAG Awards, spectacular looks abound each year. This time, it was the appearance of American singer-songwriter, actress, and director Teyana Taylor with her daughter that particularly stood out.

A notable entrance at the SAG Awards

On March 1st in Los Angeles, Teyana Taylor attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film "One Battle After Another." For the occasion, she wore a creation by Thom Browne. The dress featured a graphic patchwork design in shades of gray and cream on the bodice, while the skirt, covered in silver sequins, flowed into long pink ribbons that formed a dramatic train.

She completed the look with statement jewelry from Tiffany & Co., as well as intense makeup around the eyes and nude lips, in keeping with the evening's theme inspired by the Hollywood elegance of the 1920s and 1930s.

Rue Rose, a very special guest

Beside her, her five-year-old daughter, Rue Rose Shumpert, attracted as much attention as the outfit itself. The little girl was seen adjusting her mother's train before the photos were taken, a spontaneous gesture that immediately delighted the photographers. She wore a Peter Pan collared shirt under a light blue and white striped cardigan, paired with a printed skirt and black ankle boots. Smiling, she posed hand in hand with her mother, exchanging knowing glances with the cameras.

A sequence widely shared online

Images of the duo on the red carpet quickly circulated on social media. Users praised the spontaneity of the moment, highlighting the tenderness and joy evident during the photocall. During a live interview, Rue Rose even briefly took the microphone to express her happiness at being present at the ceremony. This short intervention amplified the emotion surrounding her appearance.

A defining moment of the ceremony

Already a Golden Globe winner last January, American singer-songwriter, actress, and director Teyana Taylor confirms her rise in the world of cinema. Her appearance at the 2026 SAG Awards was all the more noteworthy as she chose to share the moment with her daughter.

Beyond the awards and the outfits, this appearance will remain one of the most touching moments of the evening. A simple moment, captured under the spotlights, that resonated with the audience and set social media ablaze.