"It was depression": Ice Spice breaks his silence on his weight loss

American rapper Ice Spice recently lifted the veil on the behind-the-scenes of her physical transformation, revealing that a period of deep psychological distress lay behind her slimmed-down figure.

You never really know what people are going through.

Responding to a Twitter user who mocked one of his workout videos, Ice Spice wrote: "No, it was depression, I'm better now." This confession highlights an often-ignored reality: behind the photos, music videos, and red carpets, artists go through struggles the public doesn't see. Weight loss, a change of look, or even a "tired appearance" never tells the whole story. In Ice Spice's case, what many interpreted as the result of a "new lifestyle" actually concealed a silent suffering.

When criticism hurts… and your spirit gives out

Before her message, American rapper Ice Spice had already been the target of mocking remarks about her body and her workout videos. This type of commentary can be particularly devastating when someone is already struggling with their mental health. In a digital environment where images are scrutinized, commented on, and shared in seconds, the complexity of personal situations disappears, replaced by impulsive reactions. Yet, behind a change in appearance can lie periods of stress, emotional exhaustion, or profound distress, but these realities are rarely acknowledged.

Instead, speculation and criticism take over, fueling a vicious cycle of pressure and vulnerability. This dynamic highlights a broader problem: the normalization of comments about women's bodies, and more broadly about public figures, as if their media exposure gave them free rein. Fame offers no protection against psychological suffering or the consequences of words. On the contrary, the sheer size of the audience can amplify the impact of criticism.

Reminding people that mental health directly influences the body helps to reintroduce humanity into these debates. Rather than speculating or judging, a more empathetic approach would help reduce stigma and recognize that behind the artist is a person, facing invisible challenges like so many others.

A wave of heartwarming support

After her confession, many fans spoke out to send her words of support and compassion. Some reminded her that "depression is no joke" and expressed their relief at knowing she was now "better" and supported by a community that encouraged her. Others praised her honesty, explaining that putting words to her suffering helped them feel less alone in their own struggles.

Do not judge bodies

Ice Spice's story illustrates how comments about someone's body—whether "admiring" or critical—can touch on very sensitive issues. You never know if someone is recovering from a depressive episode, bereavement, illness, or burnout. Before commenting on the appearance of a celebrity (or anyone), it's crucial to remember that we only have access to an image, never to their lived experience.

Social media fosters a culture of instant reaction, where appearance becomes an almost automatic topic of public discussion. Yet even a compliment can trap someone in constant pressure: the pressure to conform to expectations, maintain a certain standard, or justify every change. Eventually, the body ceases to be private and becomes an object of collective judgment.

This situation raises questions about our individual responsibility. Every comment, even one perceived as innocuous, becomes part of a continuous stream that can have a significant impact. Multiply a remark by thousands of internet users, and its effect changes dramatically. What seems like an isolated opinion becomes a constant noise, sometimes difficult to bear. Remembering that behind the screen is a person with their own vulnerabilities, their own story, and their own invisible struggles is an essential step in building a more compassionate online space.

By explaining that her weight loss was linked to depression, Ice Spice transformed a flood of speculation into a courageous statement about mental health. Her message reminds us that it's time to stop scrutinizing the bodies of celebrities (or anyone) and start listening to what they have to say. And if this story has one lesson to teach us, it's this: behind every photo, there's a human being, and the least we can offer them is kindness.