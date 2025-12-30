"They all have abs": these athletes cause a sensation in festive outfits

A post recently shared by Kylie Dickson (@kylie_dickson) on Instagram is currently going viral: athletes, members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, are lighting up the holidays in festive outfits. The caption , "The most wonderful time of the year ✨🎅🏼❤️ #dallascowboyscheerleaders," has propelled these images to the top of the trending topics.

Athletic cheerleaders shining under the Christmas lights

These iconic Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders (a documentary series is available on Netflix) are wearing ultra-festive winter outfits: sparkling sequins, touches of red and fir green, and fitted cuts. They all have visible abs, the result of intense daily training, demanding choreography, and the iron discipline typical of professional athletes. The photo captures their festive energy: radiant smiles, dynamic poses, and team cohesion.

Important reminder: these are elite athletes whose bodies are sculpted by hours of physical training—not a standard to strive for. The most important thing is to feel good in your own skin, to wear what makes you happy, and to remember that beauty is never just about a flat stomach or defined abs.

A Christmas look that's a hit on social media

The post garnered thousands of likes and enthusiastic comments. Internet users loved the mix of glamorous Christmas outfits and athleticism: "They all have abs, it's amazing! Merry Christmas!" , "Best holiday + pro fitness combo" , "These athletes are queens, perfect look!" .

Beyond the admiration, an important message emerges: beware of comparisons. These women are professional athletes, trained daily, and their physiques reflect years of hard work and discipline. Every body is unique and deserves to be celebrated. You don't need sculpted abs to be beautiful, confident, or elegant in festive attire—not at Christmas, nor any other time of year.

In short, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders prove that you can combine fun and athletic performance. Their secret? A routine adapted to their profession as athletes. For us, the inspiration is simple: Christmas celebrates all bodies!