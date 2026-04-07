In a "butter yellow" dress, this Spanish model attracts attention in a luminous look

Dutch-Spanish model Cindy Kimberly continues to inspire the fashion scene with an outfit that perfectly reflects one of the season's hottest colors. In a recent Instagram post, she appears wearing a short, buttery yellow dress, a soft and luminous shade that is gradually becoming a summer wardrobe staple.

Butter yellow, the flagship color since 2025

Photographed outdoors, seated on a light wood bench, Cindy Kimberly opts for a clean silhouette that highlights the simplicity of the cut. The dress, structured by a row of buttons and slightly puffed sleeves, evokes a minimalist aesthetic while emphasizing the natural elegance of the look. Since 2025, butter yellow has established itself as one of the most prominent shades in fashion collections. More subtle than a bright yellow, it stands out for its delicate appearance, often associated with light and summery silhouettes.

This shade is part of a broader trend favoring soft, easy-to-match palettes. Butter yellow pairs particularly well with neutral tones like white, beige, or cream, creating luminous yet understated looks. The growing presence of this color on the runways and social media suggests it will continue to be a strong trend throughout summer 2026. Adaptable to various fabrics, it appears equally well on flowing dresses, structured outfits, and accessories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cindy Kimberly (@wolfiecindy)

A natural aesthetic that appeals to internet users

In the photos posted by Cindy Kimberly, the styling is intentionally simple: pink makeup, an updo, and minimalist accessories. This approach highlights the dress's cut and the softness of the color, reinforcing the impression of visual balance. The surroundings also contribute to the look's atmosphere. The natural light and light tones of the setting emphasize the summery feel of the silhouette. Internet users quickly reacted to the post, praising a style that is both modern and timeless.

With this butter-yellow dress, Cindy Kimberly perfectly illustrates the trend towards soft, luminous colors. Already very popular since 2025, this subtle shade is expected to continue its dominance during the summer of 2026, confirming the interest in elegant and easy-to-wear palettes.