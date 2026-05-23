"She's never aged": Cher celebrates her 80th birthday and her appearance continues to spark reactions online

Léa Michel
@cher / Instagram

On May 20, 2026, American singer, television host, actress, and director Cher celebrated her 80th birthday. A significant milestone for one of the most influential and independent figures in the global cultural landscape. On this occasion, social media was ablaze with messages of admiration, with many users praising her longevity, enduring presence, and ever-unique style.

A timeless icon

Born Cherilyn Sarkisian in 1946 in California, Cher has had an extraordinary career. Discovered in the 1960s as one half of the duo Sonny & Cher, she established herself as a major solo artist, constantly reinventing herself over the decades. The only artist in history to have a number one single on the Billboard charts for six consecutive decades, she also made her mark on cinema, winning the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1988. A career that has made her a true living legend.

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A legend of fashion and the stage

Beyond music and film, Cher has profoundly marked the history of fashion. Her spectacular stage outfits, her choices, and her constant rejection of conventions have made her a true style pioneer. Recently, her much-discussed return to the red carpet at a major New York gala, in an outfit paying homage to one of her iconic 1970s silhouettes, served as a reminder of how much she continues to influence contemporary aesthetics. Her stylistic audacity remains a source of inspiration for many generations.

An appearance that fascinates internet users

On this anniversary, Cher's appearance has once again sparked numerous reactions online. "She's never aged," "Forever an icon," read some of the thousands of comments posted by her fans. Beyond physical considerations, it's above all her presence and her ability to reinvent herself that continue to fascinate. True to herself, Cher has always displayed her freedom and independence, brushing aside judgments with a simple "they don't live my life."

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Ultimately, Cher is an iconic figure whose influence extends far beyond the realms of music and film. More than just a matter of appearance, it's a whole way of life, characterized by freedom and reinvention, that continues to inspire the world.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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