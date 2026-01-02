"If you had that body, you'd do the same": Jennifer Lopez responds to criticism about her outfit.

Jennifer Lopez has no intention of apologizing for her style. During a concert in Las Vegas, she humorously responded to critics who judged her to be "too provocative" or "not dressed for her age," telling her audience: "If you had that body, you'd do the same" – a line that went viral and sums up her philosophy.

Criticized for her outfits, she responds on stage

During the premiere of her residency "Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas", she took a few minutes to speak directly about the comments she receives on social media: "Why does she always dress like that?" , "Why doesn't she dress according to her age?" .

Instead of justifying herself, J.Lo opted for irony and self-deprecation. She explained that after so many years in the business, she'd learned to ignore online hate, which she described as "the saddest and meanest place in the world," while acknowledging that some comments did make her laugh. Then she delivered her punchline: "If you had that body, you'd do the same," before turning on her heel to go change backstage.

Jennifer Lopez addresses online criticism about how she dresses: “If you had this booty you'd be naked too.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/kBSYqwG1HJ — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) December 31, 2025

A strong vision of age and the body

For years, Jennifer Lopez has championed a relaxed approach to aging. In a 2028 interview with Harper's Bazaar , she explained that she often repeated positive affirmations like "I am young and timeless," and insisted that age is "in the mind" more than in the number.

Jennifer Lopez also says she has learned to be kinder to herself as she's gotten older: to better understand her strengths and weaknesses, to dare to speak well of herself, and to no longer let criticism dictate how she dresses or presents herself. Her stage outfits then become an extension of this attitude: a body that is accepted, assertive, and not meant to be hidden simply because it has reached a certain age.

Between online criticism and a model of trust

On social media, her phrase "If you had that body, you would do the same" is divisive. Some people see it as arrogance or an implicit injunction to have a "perfect" body; others read it as a message of freedom: a 56-year-old woman who refuses to be pigeonholed as "sensible and discreet" and continues to wear what she likes.

In any case, Jennifer Lopez makes one thing clear: she won't let trolls or age-based norms dictate her wardrobe. The subtext is clear: her body, her choices, her way of shining—and everyone is free to do the same with their own.