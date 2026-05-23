Targeted by comments about her "strange" neck, Paris Jackson decides to undergo medical examinations

American singer-songwriter and actress Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, recently shared an "unusual" health procedure with her followers. After several internet users commented on the "strange" appearance of her neck in one of her posts, she decided, as a precaution, to undergo a series of medical examinations. She documented this process on her social media, highlighting the impact that online comments can have on public figures.

Medical examinations as a precaution

Paris Jackson explained her actions on Instagram : “I’m getting an ultrasound to check my lymph nodes, since you all pointed out how strange my neck looked in my last post.” Visibly concerned by these comments, she admitted she started to “panic.” As a precaution, she had a doctor come to her rehearsal studio to perform an ultrasound of her throat and also had blood drawn.

Reassuring results

Fortunately, all the tests came back normal. In a video posted the next day, Paris Jackson clarified that there was "just a very slight redness" on her vocal cords, with no damage related to singing. She explained that this phenomenon is common among singers who have used these muscles a lot, and simply more visible in her case. The young woman reassured her followers while putting things into perspective: "I think it's just my neck, and you're making me panic by thinking there's a problem."

The impact of online comments

This sequence illustrates, once again, the pressure that comments about the appearance of public figures can exert. Concerned about her voice, particularly in the lead-up to a concert in California, Paris Jackson managed to channel her anxiety into a responsible approach, while indirectly highlighting the impact of unsolicited remarks. A useful reminder of the caution with which one should comment on the physical appearance of others.

By openly sharing this experience, Paris Jackson reminds us of the importance of listening to our bodies while remaining calm in the face of online comments. It's a responsible approach to health, coupled with a message of kindness towards others.