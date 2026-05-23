By the pool, Hailey Bieber shows off her figure in a sunny look

Julia P.
@haileybieber / Instagram

American model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber shared a series of sun-drenched photos on Instagram, taken during a poolside photoshoot. She sports a summery, gold look with black accents, in a decidedly beachy setting. Captioned simply with "Summer" and a yellow heart, the post immediately garnered enthusiasm from her followers.

A golden summer look

For this shoot, Hailey Bieber opted for a warm and luminous palette, dominated by a vibrant gold accented with delicate black edges. This graphic contrast, both sunny and elegant, perfectly complements the summery atmosphere of the setting. Her brown hair, styled in soft, beachy waves, naturally completes this relaxed look. Lying by the water, Hailey Bieber embodies a timeless seaside aesthetic, favoring the simplicity of a well-chosen palette over an abundance of detail.

An enthusiastic reception from the fans

The comments section of the post quickly filled with comments. "Hailey is getting prettier and prettier," "So gorgeous," "You're everywhere, queen" : internet users enthusiastically praised this latest appearance. This warm reception confirms Hailey Bieber's place among the most followed figures in fashion and lifestyle on social media.

A powerful message about self-acceptance after motherhood

Beyond the radiant aesthetic of these photos, Hailey Bieber has recently distinguished herself with a powerful message about self-acceptance. The mother of a baby boy, Jack Blues, born in August 2024, she has publicly criticized the pressure placed on new mothers to "get their pre-pregnancy bodies back." "Get what back? My body has changed, and it's not the same as before," she confided. She added, "We're not the same person we were before. We change from head to toe." This message of acceptance promotes a peaceful relationship with one's body after pregnancy.

With this series of summer photos, Hailey Bieber confirms her status as a lifestyle icon, while also delivering a particularly inspiring message of self-acceptance. It's a way of reminding us that personal fulfillment takes precedence over external pressures.

Julia P.
Julia P.
I'm Julia, a journalist passionate about discovering and sharing captivating stories. With a creative writing style and a keen eye, I strive to bring to life a wide range of topics, from current trends and social issues to culinary delights and beauty secrets.
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