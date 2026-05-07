At 37, this American dancer is attracting all eyes on the beach

Some posts just scream vacation, warm sand, and freedom. Julianne Hough just shared one, and to say her followers were thrilled is an understatement. The American dancer and TV host, true to her sunny disposition, posted an Instagram carousel from the beach.

A beach day that has everything going for it

On the cover photo, Julianne Hough sits on a towel, wearing a large straw hat, tinted sunglasses, and a radiant smile. Beside her is her dog, who seems to be enjoying the moment as much as she is. The scene is simple, natural, and bathed in light. The kind of image you want to look at twice just for the positive energy it exudes.

The post, shared from his account @juleshough, followed by millions of fans, was flooded with compliments. Many praised his serenity and infectious joy, while others were charmed by the duo he formed with his faithful four-legged companion. A true Californian postcard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough)

A life that smiles again

This sunny interlude comes at a time when everything seems to be going right for Julianne Hough. The two-time champion of "Dancing with the Stars" (a reality TV show focused on dance) is now co-hosting the program alongside American actor, director, and producer Alfonso Ribeiro. It's a full-circle moment for someone who began her career as a professional dancer on the show at just 18 years old, becoming the youngest contestant to win two consecutive seasons.

Her career doesn't end there. On the film front, she's preparing to make her big-screen comeback in 2026 in "The Bride!", the highly anticipated film by Maggie Gyllenhaal, alongside British-American actor Christian Bale and Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley. Julianne Hough is also preparing a return to music, with new country projects announced for this year.

A radiant new era

Beyond the stage and television studios, Julianne Hough has also developed her own wellness platform, KINRGY, which blends dance, movement, and self-expression. It's a very personal project for her, as she often speaks about the importance of caring for both body and mind. This energy is evident in her recent photos: a serene woman, taking her time, and sharing it with sincerity. And her followers clearly appreciate it: many have left her warm messages to celebrate this moment of joy.

Between beach photos, bonding with her dog, and a radiant smile, Julianne Hough reminds us that at 37, she lives life the way she dances. And judging by her fans' enthusiasm, this wave of good cheer is clearly here to stay on her Instagram feed.