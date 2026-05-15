Charli D'Amelio adopts a "daring" style lace mini-dress

American social media celebrity Charli D'Amelio never posts without it becoming an event. Her recent Instagram carousel, simply captioned "here and there," mixed several outfits and moments - it was a blue lace mini-dress that "stole the show" from the very first image.

The layered blue mini-dress, a piece from the post

In the first photo, Charli D'Amelio wears a short blue mini-dress with a plunging neckline. A black bag worn near her hip completes the look, adding a striking color contrast between the blue and black. The dress, somewhere between lace and an evening gown, perfectly illustrates the style she's been exploring for the past few months. She also wears her hair in a sleek, high ponytail, with precise makeup: defined brows, thin eyeliner, and nude lips. A minimalist beauty choice that lets the dress take center stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli (@charlidamelio)

Delighted fans, telling figures

With 50 million Instagram followers, every post by Charli D'Amelio generates thousands of reactions within minutes. This carousel was no exception—enthusiastic comments, massive saves, and shares quickly propelled the images from her feed into the fashion and lifestyle communities. The young woman continues to prove that her influence extends far beyond the TikTok universe in which she built her career.

An aesthetic that evolves

A former TikTok star who rose to fame at 15 with her dance videos, Charli D'Amelio has gradually built a more assertive fashion identity. In recent months, she has showcased a variety of looks that play with lace, layering, and saturated colors—a consistent stylistic direction that increasingly distinguishes her from the "casual" look that first made her famous. This carousel is the latest example.

A blue lace mini-dress, a ponytail, and a two-word caption—Charli D'Amelio has proven once again that the simplest posts are sometimes the most effective. She continues to write her own definition of style.