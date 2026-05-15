Gymnast Livvy Dunne adopts a vintage beach outfit and causes a sensation

American influencer and former artistic gymnast Livvy Dunne is back for a fourth consecutive year in the American sports magazine Sports Illustrated Swimsuit - and she announced it with a lighthearted Instagram post: "Year 4, still making waves" .

A photoshoot in Loreto, in the heart of Baja California

It was on Instagram that Livvy Dunne confirmed her return to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the fourth consecutive year, with the words: "Year 4, still making waves." A concise caption that speaks volumes about how far she's come since her first appearance—and about the confidence with which she now approaches this exercise, which has become a personal signature.

The shoot took place in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico – a wild and luminous coastal setting that provided the perfect backdrop for the vintage aesthetic of the look chosen for the occasion. The images show her sometimes posing with her blonde hair blowing in the wind, sometimes running on the sand – a contrast between the controlled pose and the spontaneous movement that gives the photos a natural energy.

A cream and white striped set with a wooden ring

The piece chosen for this shoot has a decidedly retro aesthetic: a two-piece in cream and white stripes, the top of which is held together by a wide wooden ring in the center - a handcrafted detail that anchored the outfit in a vintage 70s aesthetic. The coordinated ensemble, both delicate and assertive, blended perfectly into the natural landscape of Loreto.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Dunne (@livvydunne)

An unexpected journey

A former elite artistic gymnast for Louisiana State University (LSU), Livvy Dunne has built a considerable media and commercial presence alongside her athletic career. Her collaboration with one of America's leading sports magazines, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which began while she was still a college athlete, has become a cornerstone of her public image. She is also part of the cast of the Fox reboot "Baywatch" for the 2026-2027 season, confirming a trajectory that extends far beyond the world of sports.

Four years, the same beach setting, a consistent presence – Livvy Dunne is one of those personalities who have managed to transform a media appearance into a true signature. "Still making waves" : that's precisely what she does, year after year.