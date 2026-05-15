"Even more beautiful with age": at 57, Gillian Anderson captivates in a beaded white dress

American actress Gillian Anderson recently graced the red carpet at the 79th Cannes Film Festival (May 12-23, 2026) for the screening of "The Life of a Woman," a new dramedy directed by French actress and director Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. A leading figure in both fashion and film, she captivated onlookers in a statuesque, beaded white gown. Her appearance was immediately praised online, with comments all agreeing that the actress was radiant.

A sculptural dress, somewhere between minimalism and precision

For her highly anticipated appearance on the Croisette, Gillian Anderson opted for a white dress with graphic lines and an architectural drape. The piece, designed by a major Italian fashion house, featured meticulous embroidery of pearls and rhinestones scattered across the bodice, creating an almost jewelry-like effect. The asymmetrical neckline structured the silhouette, while a small tone-on-tone bow at the front of the dress—repeated at the back where the straps cross—added a touch of rock 'n' roll to the overall look.

The actress wore diamond jewelry in her ears and around her neck. Her wavy curls were styled in a high ponytail, and her makeup, all light and understated, emphasized simplicity. This refined approach allowed the couture work to take center stage.

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A day dedicated to fashion

This evening appearance at the Cannes Film Festival was part of a particularly busy day for Gillian Anderson. Earlier in the afternoon, the actress had already surprised everyone on the Croisette by sporting long, ultra-curly blonde hair, inspired by 80s hairstyles. A radiant look, worn with a beige floral-patterned dress in a decidedly retro style.

A regular at the Cannes Film Festival and a loyal client of several major Italian fashion houses, Gillian Anderson has cultivated a special relationship with the catwalk for several seasons. Last March, she notably closed one of the most anticipated shows of Paris Fashion Week, confirming her status as both a fashion icon and an actress. This dual identity—as a demanding performer and an influential style figure—allows her to command a unique presence at major film events.

An appearance greeted by a wave of reactions

Under the fashion publications dedicated to her appearance, comments from internet users are pouring in. "She becomes even more beautiful with age" , "Magnificent as always" , "A true icon" ... these reactions, numerous and unanimously benevolent, underline how much the actress embodies today a certain form of elegance, freed from the injunctions linked to age.

This public stance is certainly not foreign to Gillian Anderson herself. Known for her feminist positions, the actress has been saying for several years that "accepting your age is refusing to disappear." This philosophy connects her to other figures in cinema such as the American actress and model Brooke Shields, the American actress Sharon Stone, and the American actress and producer Jane Fonda—all committed, in their own way, to the fight to ensure that women over fifty are no longer rendered invisible by the industry. With each appearance at Cannes, Gillian Anderson proves that fashion and cinema can continue to write the most beautiful stories well after 40.

With her beaded white dress and perfectly poised demeanor, Gillian Anderson delivered one of the most striking fashion moments of the third day of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Beyond the look itself, her appearance served as a reminder of an often-forgotten truth: radiance doesn't fade with age, it only grows stronger. A lesson in style, but also in confidence, that many will remember far beyond the Croisette.