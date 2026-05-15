Hilary Duff reinvents the red swimsuit with a vintage chic-inspired silhouette

American actress and singer-songwriter Hilary Duff has graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit—one of America's leading sports magazines. Photographed in the Turks and Caicos Islands by Kat Irlin, she delivered a radiant shoot, one image in particular immediately captivating her fans.

Her first Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

For her first appearance in the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Hilary Duff posed in South Caicos, Turks and Caicos Islands, photographed by Kat Irlin for the magazine's 2026 edition. The shoot included several different looks, but it was the red Vitamin A swimsuit that garnered the most attention.

A vintage and sunny aesthetic

Hilary Duff wore a bright red one-piece swimsuit by Vitamin A, featuring a plunging neckline and thin straps. In one of the photos from the shoot, one of the straps slips naturally off her shoulder as she laughs—a candid moment that lends the image a spontaneity that even the most calculated pose couldn't achieve. Her golden skin, sun-kissed blonde hair, and joyful expression completed the picture, evoking a dream vacation.

The entire photoshoot plays on a retro and sunny aesthetic—references to the 1950s and American beach chic—which Hilary Duff embodied with complete ease. The red swimsuit, somewhere between pin-up and modern, fits perfectly into the trend of vintage one-pieces that have dominated beachwear for the past two seasons. Far from minimalism or excess, it's a piece that needs nothing more than sunshine to come alive.

📸🔥| Hilary Duff looks incredible for her 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover— pic.twitter.com/W6ve5Pq42p — Hilary Duff Charts (@HilaryDuffChart) May 12, 2026

"All hail Queen Hilary"

Fan reactions poured in as soon as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit published the post. "All hail queen Hilary!" one wrote. Another summed it up with touching precision: "Somehow, each version of her becomes more iconic." These comments reflect how the public perceives the actress's trajectory—a woman whose image and confidence seem to grow stronger with time, rather than the other way around.

An actress in full renaissance

This Sports Illustrated photoshoot comes during a particularly busy spring for Hilary Duff. She is currently on tour with her "Lucky Me Tour" for her sixth album "Luck... or Something", released in February 2026. Her musical comeback and now this appearance in one of the most iconic publications in American pop culture mark a new era – more assertive, freer, and visibly more fulfilled than ever.

A slipped strap, a burst of laughter, and sunshine in her hair—Hilary Duff didn't need much to make a successful entrance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The photo said it all: she's exactly where she belongs.