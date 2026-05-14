On the beach, this former Miss Universe is a hit with her summery look.

Iris Mittenaere shared a new Reel (video) on Instagram, filmed on the beaches of Mauritius, and it was all it took to win over her followers. The former Miss France 2016 and Miss Universe 2016 appears in a light printed dress, against a spectacular sunset. "Born to be by the sea 🏝️," she simply captioned the post, along with the hashtags #mauritius and #island. This summer interlude immediately captivated the internet.

A printed dress perfect for the season

For this getaway to the Indian Ocean coast, Iris Mittenaere chose a dress printed with a python-effect animal print in shades of brown and caramel. This fashion choice echoes the major "boho beach" trend dominating the spring/summer 2026 season, characterized by natural prints, airy fabrics, and short cuts that are easy to slip on after a day at the beach.

For her hairstyle, Iris opted for loose, wavy hair, slightly tousled by the sea breeze. A few discreet bracelets on her wrist completed the look. The overall effect was one of summer simplicity, perfectly in keeping with the setting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iris Mittenaere (@irismittenaere)

A spectacular view that enhances the video

Beyond the look, what immediately strikes you about the post is the landscape that serves as a backdrop for Iris Mittenaere. Filmed during the golden hour, the video captures a sky blending soft clouds and golden reflections, while the ocean unfurls its waves as far as the eye can see. Mauritius, a leading destination in the Indian Ocean, offers here one of its most iconic scenes: pale sand, peaceful surf, and a horizon tinged with pink.

This natural setting gives the post an almost cinematic feel. Many internet users commented on the beauty of the panorama as much as on Iris Mittenaere herself, some even calling it a "postcard" moment. A simple yet remarkably effective composition that instantly transports her followers to a vacation state of mind.

Fans were won over by the post

Under the Reel (Instagram video), reactions are multiplying. Comments are pouring in to praise both the look and the escape offered: "You are magnificent" , "What a view" , "We dream of going away with you" , "A dream sunset" ... A wave of enthusiasm that confirms Iris Mittenaere's place in the hearts of the French public, nearly ten years after her crowning.

Having become an essential figure in the French media landscape - between TV hosting, entrepreneurial projects and charitable commitment - Iris Mittenaere proves, post after post, that she knows how to cultivate a simple and warm connection with her community.

With this Reel filmed in Mauritius, Iris Mittenaere has created one of her most popular posts of the season. Between her light printed dress, golden ambiance, and simple message about her love of the sea, she offers her followers a welcome respite. And, once again, she's a hit on social media.