At 50, Charlize Theron breaks her silence on "unacceptable behavior" in Hollywood

Charlize Theron reflects on her Hollywood career, denouncing "unacceptable behaviors" that she would no longer tolerate today. In a recent interview with AnOther magazine, the South African-American actress, producer, and model speaks candidly about the industry's sexism, her need to regain control, and how she now approaches her profession.

A voice liberated

Charlize Theron recounts experiencing humiliation and disrespect on set from her early days as a model and then as an actress. She describes auditions, film shoots, and photo sessions where some directors or photographers adopted aggressive or intrusive attitudes, which she now calls behaviors "that you can no longer tolerate." She confides, for example, that she recently had to reprimand a photographer who touched her without warning under the pretext of adjusting her clothing, a gesture she now refuses to tolerate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica)

From the "trophy" to the woman who chooses

Charlize Theron also explains that, in the 1990s, the only way to "make it" often meant accepting the role of a decorative woman. She recounts seeing actresses around her make three films before being considered "disposable," which led her to think early on about a "longevity strategy." Her obsession, she says, was to surprise the industry and prove that there was "more than that" behind the blonde image projected onto her: "I'm a grown woman. I want to have some control over my own artistic destiny."

Produce in order to regain control

Charlize Theron emphasizes the importance of becoming a producer some 25 years ago, at a time when actresses weren't really taken seriously in that role. Fascinated by the behind-the-scenes aspects of filmmaking, she wanted to be involved in everything: choosing directors, writing, editing, directing actors, in order to have, in her words, "a little control" over her own artistic destiny. She explains that she now sees her work in two parts: the "vulnerable and sensitive" actress, and the producer who protects that vulnerability and champions the quality of films from 30,000 feet above the ground.

Growing old, resisting, and continuing to challenge the status quo

Charlize Theron refuses to be afraid of aging, while acknowledging the physical challenges posed by action film shoots, such as her upcoming film "Apex." She recounts pushing her body to its limits, even finishing the film with injuries requiring surgery, but without compromising her commitment to authenticity and realism. For her, the challenge, in the age of AI and content standardization, is to continue creating works that challenge, demand concentration, and portray women in all their emotional complexity, far removed from clichés and reassuring stereotypes.

Ultimately, Charlize Theron uses her platform to speak out about what many have long kept silent: the everyday violence of Hollywood, the pressure placed on women, and their need to reclaim control of their own stories. Through her outspokenness, her commitment as a producer, and her choice of roles, she has established herself more than ever as a major voice in contemporary cinema.