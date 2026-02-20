Cindy Crawford celebrates her 60th birthday with a look straight out of the 1990s

Cindy Crawford proves once again that style has no age limit. The runway icon celebrated her birthday with timeless elegance by revisiting a look straight out of the 1990s, the decade that made her a global superstar.

A celebration marked by chic nostalgia

The American model kicked off her festivities with a photoshoot for her beauty brand in Santa Monica. Dressed in an electric purple silk slip dress, she immediately captivated her fans. This fashion choice evoked the most beautiful looks of the supermodel era, a blend of sensuality and simplicity. The images posted on Instagram recall the model's dazzling beginnings in the 1990s—a decade when the slip dress dominated red carpets and magazine covers.

A dual look, somewhere between elegance and naturalness

For the rest of the shoot, Cindy Crawford swapped her silk dress for a much more relaxed outfit: a white knit sweater tucked into high-waisted, faded jeans. This return to a casual-chic style perfectly illustrates the balance she has always struck between sophistication and approachability. Whether sporting her signature voluminous blowout or letting her hair flow freely, the supermodel displayed a radiant makeup look, reflecting the Californian style she has embodied for decades.

In short, Cindy Crawford chose to celebrate her birthday the way she lived her career: with grace, modernity, and a touch of nostalgia. By celebrating this birthday in vibrant purple, she sends a clear message: charisma has no expiration date—if anyone still doubted it.