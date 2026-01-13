With her beach looks, Lara Raj lights up the Maldives

Lara Raj, a member of the American group KATSEYE, shines in the Maldives with a series of looks that make her the perfect holiday icon.

A turquoise getaway

Captioning the post "fun in the sun," Lara Raj shared a carousel of photos where she poses in turquoise water, matching her blue outfit. The postcard-perfect setting (sea, clear sky, golden light) highlights both her tan and her cool, laid-back vibe. In other shots, she's seen lounging in the sun, coffee cup in hand, or enjoying a jet ski ride, like a true tropical vacation heroine.

A lesson in beach style

The American singer and dancer showcases several outfits, each with its own vibe: a retro-style red and white checkered two-piece, then a gold bandage-style top which she accessorizes with gold necklaces and a nose piercing. This alternation between colorful, printed, and metallic outfits demonstrates how she plays with the codes of "beach fashion" while maintaining her signature K-pop style.

An artist adored by her fans

In the comments, her fans rave: "She's so beautiful," "A magnificent aura," "You're radiant." Many praise both her beauty and the fact that she's taking time for herself after an intense year with KATSEYE. This closeness, fostered by her Instagram posts and stories, reinforces her image as an approachable artist who proudly displays herself and enjoys the present moment.

This impromptu photoshoot in the Maldives confirms Lara Raj as the new beachwear icon of K-pop. Against a backdrop of idyllic scenery, she creates a visual narrative where vacation rhymes with confidence, simple joy, and freedom. It's sure to brighten up her fans' feeds as much as the beaches of the Maldives.