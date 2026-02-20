Search here...

"We're always being mistaken for each other": the resemblance between these two actresses is driving internet users wild

Léa Michel
Extrait de la série « Tell me Lies » et du film « Divergent »

Shailene Woodley and Grace Van Patten, two rising American actresses, are generating buzz for their striking resemblance, which leaves fans perplexed. In a recent interview , the "Divergent" star herself referred to Grace Van Patten as her "twin," confirming that they both find these recurring mix-ups amusing.

A resemblance that dates back to a time when it persists.

Shailene Woodley and Grace Van Patten share wavy brown hair and a mischievous smile that makes them almost identical in photos. During the promotion for season 2 of "Paradise," Shailene laughed when a reporter asked, "We call each other 'Hey twin!' every time we see each other because everyone notices. We get mistaken for each other all the time ." Grace, star of the series "Tell Me Lies," had already joked about it on the " Call Her Daddy " podcast, admitting that she was often mistaken for Shailene in her early days.

Fans are going wild on social media

The internet exploded with reactions: "When I first saw Grace, I thought it was Shailene," wrote one user, while another suggested, "They should play sisters!" Comments flooded the video clips of the interview, with phrases like "They're so similar, it's crazy" or "Grace is Shailene 10 years ago." This resemblance amused as much as it intrigued, boosting the visibility of both actresses.

Parallel and promising careers

Shailene Woodley, an icon of the 2010s thanks to "Divergent" and "The Fault in Our Stars," is preparing her comeback in "Paradise." Grace Van Patten, meanwhile, is a hit in "Tell Me Lies," a series canceled after three seasons but which left a lasting impression. Beyond their physical similarities, the two actresses also share an intense acting style that favors vulnerability over sophistication.

Shailene Woodley has established herself as the face of a generation by portraying heroines who are both resilient and deeply human, far removed from traditional Hollywood archetypes. Grace Van Patten, for her part, follows in this tradition while also updating it. Their respective successes testify to a public appetite for faces that seem familiar, and therefore deeply believable.

In short, the resemblance between Shailene Woodley and Grace Van Patten transcends generations of actresses and creates an unexpected viral phenomenon. Proof that sometimes, a simple glance can connect two talents and set the internet ablaze!

With her "cat eyes", this singer's look captivates her fans

