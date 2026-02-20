Search here...

With her "cat eyes", this singer's look captivates her fans

Léa Michel
@daniela_avanzini/Instagram

With her cat-like eyes accentuated by a stroke of eyeliner, Daniela Avanzini, a member of the American girl group Katseye, is captivating her fans on Instagram. The Peruvian singer recently shared photos where her mesmerizing gaze has taken the internet by storm.

The magnetic power of "siren eyes"

Daniela Avanzini has become the embodiment of the "siren eyes" trend, a makeup look that elongates the eyes with winged eyeliner extended to the inner corner, smokyd, and accentuated by darkening the waterline. On TikTok and Instagram, fans are full of praise: "Ojos de gato" (cat eyes) or simply "cat eyes."

Fans love this edgy style, which perfectly matches the "Beautiful Chaos" era of the girl group Katseye, and which distinguishes Daniela Avanzini from other members like Yoonchae (rosy cheeks) or Lara (brown lips). It's no coincidence: her cat-like eyes boost views and inspire thousands of amateur makeup artists.

A rising star

A founding member of the American girl group Katseye since their debut in 2024, Daniela Avanzini is conquering the world with her Latin charisma and innate sense of beauty. Her makeup doesn't just "please": it sets a global trend, proving that K-pop idols can revolutionize the beauty industry.

Beyond her captivating gaze and natural aura, it is above all her talent that commands universal acclaim. On stage, Daniela fascinates with her magnetic presence, her precise choreography, and the emotion she infuses into each performance. Fans don't just admire her for her looks; they celebrate her energy, her voice, and her rare ability to transform every appearance into an unforgettable moment.

In short, Daniela Avanzini's "cat eyes" are more than just a cosmetic detail: they're a "deadly weapon" that captivates and inspires, reinforcing her status as a rising it-girl from the American girl group Katseye. With posts like this, she continues to turn every glance into a viral phenomenon.

