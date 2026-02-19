Search here...

For her birthday, Paris Hilton adopts a "beach Barbie" look

Léa Michel
@parishilton/Instagram

American businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton celebrated her 45th birthday on February 17, 2026 on a dream beach in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, surrounded by pink and Californian vibes.

"Coastal Barbie" look on the fine sand

Paris Hilton shared an Instagram carousel captioned "Birthday in paradise with @ParivieBeauty," transforming her vacation into a full-blown Barbiecore party. In the first photo, she strolls along the shoreline, wearing a white cropped t-shirt adorned with pale pink seashells and denim shorts. A white captain's cap, oversized sunglasses, and a pastel tote bag complete this effortless "coastal Barbie" vibe. The turquoise water in the background creates the "perfect" postcard, and fans are exploding in the comments: heart emojis, "Captain!" and "Literally a Barbie, I love it!"

Paris Hilton also appeared in a white two-piece swimsuit, espadrilles on her feet, proudly holding a neon pink inflatable "PARÍVIE" (her beauty brand) float. She radiated as a birthday queen, and the reactions were enthusiastic: "Happy birthday queen, summer reign" or "I'm living vicariously, I need a vacation!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

A pink and entrepreneurial celebration

This post isn't just a simple vacation story: it showcases "Parivie Beauty," proving that Paris Hilton blends business and pleasure like no other. True to form, she transformed her birthday into an "Insta-perfect" event, complete with white sand, powder pink decor, and a sunny vibe. The former star of "The Simple Life" proves she's mastered the art of partying… and the art of storytelling. Every detail seems carefully considered: the coordinated outfits, the sparkling accessories, and the subtle nods to her world.

Nothing is left to chance – everything contributes to creating an immersive experience that is as luxurious as it is fun. Paris Hilton capitalizes on her pop culture DNA and keen sense of branding to transform a personal moment into a lifestyle showcase. The result: a birthday that becomes a marketing campaign, viral content, and a style statement.

Ultimately, Paris Hilton, the 2000s icon turned accomplished businesswoman, demonstrates that she has evolved with the times. She also reminds us that age is just a detail compared to her "pink empire." The post is a huge hit, making her fans dream of sandy beaches and swimming!

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
"It's too weird": This photoshoot with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is surprising

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

"It's too weird": This photoshoot with Zendaya and Robert Pattinson is surprising

Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, the star duo of the film "The Drama," sparked controversy with an ultra-conceptual photoshoot...

At 67, Madonna appears with her partner in photos that are causing a stir.

Madonna continues to defy convention by sharing a series of Valentine's Day photos alongside her 29-year-old partner, Akeem...

This actress from "Money Heist" announces the birth of her first child

Having risen to international fame for her role as Tokyo in "Money Heist" (La Casa de Papel), Úrsula...

This actor uses his money to secretly pay the medical bills of strangers.

A familiar face to sitcom fans, Kunal Nayyar, known for playing Rajesh Koothrappali in "The Big Bang Theory,"...

"Fabulous," "Back to 2011": Margot Robbie's dress is turning heads

At a recent event hosted by Vogue Australia, Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie caused a sensation with...

At 37, this South African model proudly displays her figure.

Candice Swanepoel, a South African model and former Victoria's Secret Angel, recently shared an Instagram selfie confidently highlighting...

© 2025 The Body Optimist