For her birthday, Paris Hilton adopts a "beach Barbie" look

American businesswoman and media personality Paris Hilton celebrated her 45th birthday on February 17, 2026 on a dream beach in the Turks and Caicos archipelago, surrounded by pink and Californian vibes.

"Coastal Barbie" look on the fine sand

Paris Hilton shared an Instagram carousel captioned "Birthday in paradise with @ParivieBeauty," transforming her vacation into a full-blown Barbiecore party. In the first photo, she strolls along the shoreline, wearing a white cropped t-shirt adorned with pale pink seashells and denim shorts. A white captain's cap, oversized sunglasses, and a pastel tote bag complete this effortless "coastal Barbie" vibe. The turquoise water in the background creates the "perfect" postcard, and fans are exploding in the comments: heart emojis, "Captain!" and "Literally a Barbie, I love it!"

Paris Hilton also appeared in a white two-piece swimsuit, espadrilles on her feet, proudly holding a neon pink inflatable "PARÍVIE" (her beauty brand) float. She radiated as a birthday queen, and the reactions were enthusiastic: "Happy birthday queen, summer reign" or "I'm living vicariously, I need a vacation!"

A pink and entrepreneurial celebration

This post isn't just a simple vacation story: it showcases "Parivie Beauty," proving that Paris Hilton blends business and pleasure like no other. True to form, she transformed her birthday into an "Insta-perfect" event, complete with white sand, powder pink decor, and a sunny vibe. The former star of "The Simple Life" proves she's mastered the art of partying… and the art of storytelling. Every detail seems carefully considered: the coordinated outfits, the sparkling accessories, and the subtle nods to her world.

Nothing is left to chance – everything contributes to creating an immersive experience that is as luxurious as it is fun. Paris Hilton capitalizes on her pop culture DNA and keen sense of branding to transform a personal moment into a lifestyle showcase. The result: a birthday that becomes a marketing campaign, viral content, and a style statement.

Ultimately, Paris Hilton, the 2000s icon turned accomplished businesswoman, demonstrates that she has evolved with the times. She also reminds us that age is just a detail compared to her "pink empire." The post is a huge hit, making her fans dream of sandy beaches and swimming!