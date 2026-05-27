Claudia Schiffer celebrates her 24th wedding anniversary with a photo that moves her fans

Twenty-four years of love and an undiminished bond. To celebrate her wedding anniversary with British film director, screenwriter and producer Matthew Vaughn, German model Claudia Schiffer shared a throwback photo that touched her fans.

A souvenir photo from their wedding in 2002

On May 25, 2026, Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 24th wedding anniversary with Matthew Vaughn. To mark the occasion, she shared a nostalgic photo on Instagram from their wedding, which took place in England on May 25, 2002. The photo shows the couple dancing, gazing into each other's eyes, as their guests looked on with affection. "24th wedding anniversary today!" Claudia Schiffer captioned the post, adding three red hearts to the message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claudia Schiffer (@claudiaschiffer)

A flood of messages from the stars

The post quickly moved the internet. In the comments, several celebrities, including model Cindy Crawford and actress Elizabeth Hurley, warmly congratulated the couple, wishing them a happy anniversary. This confirms that their beautiful story continues to inspire far beyond their immediate circle.

By sharing this tender photo, Claudia Schiffer offers her fans a rare glimpse into her love story. It's a lovely way to remind everyone that, away from the spotlight, she likely prioritizes a fulfilling family life.