Claudia Schiffer celebrates her 24th wedding anniversary with a photo that moves her fans

Léa Michel
@claudiaschiffer / Instagram

Twenty-four years of love and an undiminished bond. To celebrate her wedding anniversary with British film director, screenwriter and producer Matthew Vaughn, German model Claudia Schiffer shared a throwback photo that touched her fans.

A souvenir photo from their wedding in 2002

On May 25, 2026, Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 24th wedding anniversary with Matthew Vaughn. To mark the occasion, she shared a nostalgic photo on Instagram from their wedding, which took place in England on May 25, 2002. The photo shows the couple dancing, gazing into each other's eyes, as their guests looked on with affection. "24th wedding anniversary today!" Claudia Schiffer captioned the post, adding three red hearts to the message.

A flood of messages from the stars

The post quickly moved the internet. In the comments, several celebrities, including model Cindy Crawford and actress Elizabeth Hurley, warmly congratulated the couple, wishing them a happy anniversary. This confirms that their beautiful story continues to inspire far beyond their immediate circle.

By sharing this tender photo, Claudia Schiffer offers her fans a rare glimpse into her love story. It's a lovely way to remind everyone that, away from the spotlight, she likely prioritizes a fulfilling family life.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka shines with over 200 carats of diamonds

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka shines with over 200 carats of diamonds

At Roland-Garros, world number one Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka didn't just shine with her tennis skills. For...

In an unexpected outfit, this tennis player is causing a stir

A glamorous black gown, a shimmering gold outfit: Naomi Osaka transformed her entrance onto the Suzanne-Lenglen court into...

As a plus-size actress, she surprises with a sensational revamped vintage dress

American actress Gabourey Sidibe knows how to turn a simple workday into a stylish moment. She shared a...

In Egypt, this British model is causing a stir with her casual look.

British model and actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a series of photos on Instagram taken during a trip to...

"They're adorable": Demi Lovato shares photos with her partner

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato charmed her followers by celebrating a significant milestone in her personal life. On the...

On the red carpet, actress Teyana Taylor opted for a sculptural purple dress.

American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the American Music...