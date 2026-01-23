Search here...

"She hasn't changed": At 44, Jessica Alba shares old photos

American actress, model and entrepreneur Jessica Alba has posted old photos of herself dating back to 2016, sparking a wave of admiration on social media.

Nostalgia guaranteed: the Snapchat era in pictures

Jessica Alba shared a precious flashback on Instagram, unearthing iconic photos from 2016, the year blessed with Snapchat filters, boomerangs, and sepia tones. The actress is seen in a style that is ultra-characteristic of the era: skinny jeans with boots, flower crowns, peace signs, bold side parts, and eyelash extensions.

Costume parties, carefree nights, and a passion for SoulCycle complete this picture of a playful yet calculated "golden age." Its caption, a vibrant homage to these "carefully planned but free" moments, immediately won over millions of fans: "Hey 2016 - The era of Snapchat filters, boomerangs, sepia tones, 1 photo on the grid. Peace signs and flower crowns. Skinny jeans with boots, costume parties, carefree nights. Occasional (aggressive) side part, eyelash extensions. SoulCycle addiction. A golden age for being playful, carefully planned, and strategic thinking in full effect, and moments for being free. What a time!"

Fans unanimously agree: "She hasn't changed."

The reaction was immediate and unanimous. Comments poured in, all highlighting the apparent timelessness of the icon from "Sin City" and "Fantastic Four." "She hasn't changed!" was the catchphrase, repeated thousands of times. "Identical to within 10 years," "Still as radiant," "Time has no hold on her."

Jessica Alba, mother of three and successful entrepreneur with her brand Honest Company, demonstrates her enduring power once again. These photos, a blend of 2010s lightheartedness and natural elegance, remind us why she remains a beloved figure in show business.

This post is far from insignificant: in the year 2026, while shining brightly in Hollywood and on social media, Jessica Alba chooses nostalgia to celebrate her own evolution. Far removed from today's sanitized standards, these 2016 images capture an authenticity that resonates. Fans see in them proof of a timeless beauty, confirming her status as an eternal star.

At 44, this Brazilian model shows off her figure on the beach

