On the red carpet, actress Teyana Taylor opted for a sculptural purple dress.

Léa Michel
@teyanataylor / Instagram

American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor made a striking appearance on the red carpet at the American Music Awards, held on May 25, 2026, in Las Vegas. For this prestigious event, she chose a sculpturally constructed purple dress. Her minimalist yet theatrical look immediately garnered attention and cemented her status as a fashion icon.

A purple dress with a sculptural construction

The centerpiece of this appearance, the dress is distinguished first and foremost by its hue: a deep, intense purple that lends the ensemble a regal and luxurious air. Strapless, it reveals a structured, corset-like bodice that creates an architectural silhouette. Purple, a color that is both elegant and assertive, contrasts sharply with the classic blacks and nudes often favored on the red carpet.

Details and a matching cape

Beyond its color, the dress stands out thanks to several design details. Side cutouts add dynamism to the silhouette, while a high slit brings movement and a touch of modernity to the overall look. To complete this outfit, Teyana Taylor added a matching cape, draped around her arms, which lends a dramatic and sophisticated dimension to the ensemble. A pair of pumps and bold makeup completed this appearance, in a style that was both refined and theatrical.

@teyanataylor90 The walk 😍🤏🏽 #amas #teyanataylor @Jimmy Neutch ♬ original sound - Keshia❤

A notable appearance at the American Music Awards

This red carpet appearance was part of the American Music Awards, one of the most-watched ceremonies in the music industry, which brings together numerous personalities from the world of music and entertainment each year. Teyana Taylor once again demonstrated her impeccable sense of style. Her purple dress was undoubtedly one of the most talked-about appearances of the evening.

With this sculpturally constructed purple dress, Teyana Taylor makes one of the most striking appearances of the 2026 American Music Awards. A demonstration where the richness of a color is combined with a resolutely architectural silhouette.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
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