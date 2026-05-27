Tennis player Aryna Sabalenka shines with over 200 carats of diamonds

At Roland-Garros, world number one Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka didn't just shine with her tennis skills. For her opening match, she sported a custom-made jewelry set of over 200 carats of precious stones.

Over 200 carats of precious stones on the court

Aryna Sabalenka caused a sensation right from her first-round appearance at the Paris tournament on May 26, 2026. The four-time Grand Slam champion entered the court adorned with a bespoke jewelry set, custom-designed for the occasion. The detail that sparked so much discussion: the ensemble totaled over 200 carats of precious stones, specifically combining more than 200 carats of deep red garnets and 23 carats of diamonds. This choice was anything but random, as these crimson garnets were specially selected to pay homage to the legendary clay courts of Roland-Garros.

A Nike outfit and minimalist makeup

As for her outfit, Aryna Sabalenka opted for a semi-flowy burgundy and black Nike tennis dress paired with white Nike sneakers and a black watch. She completed the look with understated yet luminous makeup, punctuated by red nail polish, and her blonde hair pulled back in a sleek bun—both practical and stylish. Despite temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius, she insisted she "didn't feel the weight of her jewelry," explaining that it was important for her to "feel beautiful in order to perform better."

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A nod to clay courts, courtesy of Material Good

This jewelry set is the work of Material Good, a luxury jewelry and watch brand based in New York, for which Aryna Sabalenka is an ambassador. She had already worn their creations at the Australian Open and the US Open, but this particular set was designed specifically for the Paris tournament. On the court, Aryna Sabalenka opted for two layered necklaces and a pair of earrings. The individual pieces she wore were estimated to be worth over $110,000 (approximately €85,000), while the complete set of three necklaces was valued at around $148,000.

Jewelry that sparks controversy

Beyond their aesthetic appeal, these jewels certainly didn't go unnoticed, and for good reason. Aryna Sabalenka displayed them just days after establishing herself as a leading figure in the players' campaign for better prize money in tournaments. The contrast sparked reactions: the value of the jewelry she wore on the court exceeded the prize money her opponent received for her first-round defeat. When questioned about this apparent contradiction, Aryna Sabalenka dismissed any connection between her accessories and her advocacy for players' rights.

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A victory - and a million-dollar ring

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in two sets, 6-4, 6-2, securing her place in the second round. The champion's passion for fine gemstones is nothing new. In recent months, she has also been seen sporting her impressive engagement ring: her partner, Georgios Frangulis, proposed to her in March with a 12-carat oval diamond surrounded by emeralds—her favorite stone—a piece of jewelry estimated to be worth around one million dollars.

Between jewelry worth over 200 carats, a tribute to clay courts and an "extraordinary" engagement ring, Aryna Sabalenka has thus confirmed that she intends to shine as much through her style as through her game.