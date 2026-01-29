Search here...

"Another big belly": Rihanna confronted with persistent criticism from "haters"

Léa Michel
@badgalriri/Instagram

Recently in Paris, Rihanna didn't just make a "fashion statement": her postpartum belly once again became the favorite target of hateful comments, revealing a toxic obsession with the bodies of women who have become mothers.

A postpartum body transformed into a subject of debate

During Paris Fashion Week, every appearance by Rihanna is scrutinized, dissected, and commented on, far beyond her clothes. Rather than celebrating her style and creativity, some of the public focuses on her stomach, perceived as "too visible even hidden under her big coat," "not flat enough," as if her body had to erase all traces of pregnancy to be acceptable. These criticisms are not isolated remarks; they are part of a long history of body shaming that Rihanna has regularly faced since her pregnancies.

In the collective imagination, a celebrity is expected to "get back in shape," without a belly or curves, or risk being judged as "sloppy" or "deformed." The slightest loose coat or voluminous cut then becomes an excuse for disparaging comments about her stomach, as if a woman simply couldn't dress comfortably or play with proportions without being attacked.

A normalized misogyny disguised as "opinion"

The comments about Rihanna's "big belly" are not neutral: they are part of a deeply misogynistic logic that demands women be desirable, flawless, and constantly "controlled." Women's bodies become a perpetual work in progress on which everyone feels entitled to comment, as if a woman's worth depended on the rapid disappearance of any sign of motherhood.

This obsession has nothing to do with health or "simple observation," but everything to do with controlling women's bodies. By specifically targeting the stomach—a symbol of pregnancy, motherhood, and change—the haters remind us that they deny women the right to exist in bodies that live, evolve, and mark the passage of time. And when that woman is a global star like Rihanna, every photo becomes an excuse to project fantasies, injunctions, and fatphobic insults.

Rihanna, another way to show off her body

Faced with this everyday violence, Rihanna takes a strong stance: she speaks openly about her stomach after having children and declares that she loves it, integrating her figure into her style rather than hiding it. In Paris, she continues to play with volume, coats, and oversized silhouettes, proving that a visible stomach doesn't detract from the style, elegance, or power of an outfit.

Her relationship with clothing then becomes a gentle yet firm political statement: yes, a woman who has become a mother can have a belly, curves, jeans, loose-fitting coats, and still remain a fashion icon. By refusing to conform to societal expectations, she opens up a space where other women can also recognize themselves in a postpartum body that hasn't been erased.

In short, the criticism of Rihanna's "big belly" says nothing about her worth or her style; it mainly reveals a society that still struggles to accept women's real bodies, especially after motherhood. By continuing to appear as she is, with her belly, her coats, and her freedom in dress, Rihanna reminds us of an obvious truth that many refuse to hear: a woman's body is neither a project to be corrected nor a collective fantasy, but her own, period.

Léa Michel
Léa Michel
Passionate about skincare, fashion, and film, I dedicate my time to exploring the latest trends and sharing inspiring tips for feeling good in your own skin. For me, beauty lies in authenticity and well-being, and that's what motivates me to offer practical advice for combining style, skincare, and personal fulfillment.
Article précédent
In a sparkling outfit, this singer made a striking appearance.
Article suivant
Dakota Johnson makes a statement at Paris Fashion Week in a "pantless" look

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Suspected of having undergone cosmetic surgery, this model responds firmly

Amelia Gray, model and daughter of American actress Lisa Rinna, recently faced accusations of multiple plastic surgeries leveled...

Dakota Johnson makes a statement at Paris Fashion Week in a "pantless" look

American actress, producer, and model Dakota Johnson reinvented 1970s bohemian maximalism by going pantless at the Valentino Haute...

In a sparkling outfit, this singer made a striking appearance.

South African pop star Tyla continues to make waves, this time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon....

"One year already": Gisele Bündchen talks about her daily life as a mother of three

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is sharing a year of tenderness with her third child through family photos recently...

Dressed casually, this Indian actress impresses with her radiant skin

Indian actress, singer, producer, writer, and model Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo on Instagram that has taken...

At 51, Penélope Cruz surprises with a short haircut

Spanish actress, model and designer Penélope Cruz recently caused a sensation at the Chanel Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026...

© 2025 The Body Optimist