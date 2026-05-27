In an unexpected outfit, this tennis player is causing a stir

A glamorous black gown, a shimmering gold outfit: Naomi Osaka transformed her entrance onto the Suzanne-Lenglen court into a fashion show. At Roland-Garros, her look sparked as much ovation as criticism.

An entrance in a black gala dress on the court

Before her first-round match against Germany's Laura Siegemund, Naomi Osaka made a striking entrance onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen. The Japanese player appeared draped in a long black dress, worthy of a red carpet, designed by Swiss fashion designer Kevin Germanier. Once on the Parisian clay, the four-time Grand Slam champion removed her dress to reveal her match outfit: a shimmering gold ensemble.

A viral video and a standing ovation

In just over an hour, the video posted by the tournament's official social media accounts had already surpassed 140,000 views and garnered some 2,000 likes. No stranger to making a splash at Grand Slam tournaments, Naomi Osaka seems to have fully embraced her status as a fashion icon, which now extends far beyond the realm of sports. With a touch of humor, she confessed that while trying on her dress, she felt like "the Eiffel Tower flashing at midnight," even worrying that the sun's reflections might bother the umpire.

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These entries are not universally popular.

While many praise his "creativity," these staged performances don't convince everyone. As with previous appearances, some observers see it as "a desire to generate buzz," and the debate about the treatment of stars on the circuit has resurfaced once again.

This isn't the first time Naomi Osaka has caused controversy. Last January, at the Australian Open, she appeared on Rod Laver Arena wearing a pleated dress over wide white trousers, topped off with a huge veiled hat and parasol, the result of a collaboration with Hong Kong designer Robert Wun. Again, some tennis fans denounced it as "a publicity stunt."

It's important to remember that the bodies of female athletes, like those of any person, should not become a subject of debate or judgment. Naomi Osaka's clothing choices are primarily a form of personal expression. That they might seem surprising in a context like Roland-Garros is mainly due to the established norms of tennis, rather than any desire to "provoke," be extravagant, or "create a buzz." Ultimately, these outfits have no impact on her athletic performance and simply illustrate a different way of engaging with the court.

Naomi Osaka is ready to step up on the court

Former world number one, currently ranked 16th, Naomi Osaka confirmed her form on the court, defeating Laura Siegemund in straight sets (6-3, 7-6) to make her debut at the Paris tournament. This victory comes at a crucial time for the four-time Grand Slam champion, who often struggles on the Parisian clay. It should silence, at least for a while, the criticism leveled at her earlier, often overly theatrical, entrances.

Between her glamorous gown, gold outfit, and heated debates, Naomi Osaka once again made a successful media entrance at Roland-Garros. And while her choices continue to divide opinion, they confirm one thing: on and off the court, she leaves no one indifferent.