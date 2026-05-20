An actor wearing a skirt on the red carpet sparks a wave of criticism

On May 14th, at the Cannes Film Festival, French actor and director Artus, whose real name is Victor-Artus Solaro, walked the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals in an outfit that certainly turned heads. Spotted for the screening of the film in which he starred, he sported a pleated skirt worn over trousers. This appearance immediately sparked reactions, notably generating a wave of critical comments on social media.

A statement piece in a refined silhouette

The piece chosen by Artus stands out for its cut: a mid-length pleated skirt in a dark shade, layered over matching trousers. This layering technique, common in some contemporary designers' styles, plays with and subverts traditional menswear codes. The rest of the outfit, understated and cohesive, highlights this central piece. This stylistic approach is part of a broader movement, in which many male figures are exploring the boundaries of unisex fashion.

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A wave of reactions on social media

Negative comments quickly flooded the posts sharing the actor's look. While some internet users praised his "audacity," others made numerous cutting, aggressive, and even homophobic remarks. This reaction was far too disproportionate to a simple clothing choice, because, let's remember, everyone is free to dress as they please.

If Artus decided to wear a skirt at the Cannes Film Festival, with the agreement and vision of his stylist, it was entirely his personal choice. It is neither an invitation to judgment nor a reason to perpetuate outdated stereotypes. Wearing a skirt as a man does not make someone "gay," "woke," or "effeminate," contrary to what some hateful comments have suggested. Clothing has no gender, and certainly no right to justify attacks or insults.

Artus's calm response

Interviewed by Gala during the Cannorama program, Artus addressed this "hate" without appearing affected. "It's crazy how hateful people can be sometimes," he declared, questioning with a touch of irony the motives of those making these comments. Far from being destabilized, the actor maintains a healthy distance from online judgments and continues to stand by his stylistic choices.

Ultimately, this controversy serves as yet another reminder of the importance of supporting public figures who dare to reinvent the rules of the red carpet. It demonstrates that menswear continues, albeit slowly, to gain more freedom.